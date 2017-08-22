WWE News: Reason why John Cena might move to RAW Tonight

John Cena will be returning to RAW after over a year!

by Rohit Nath News 22 Aug 2017, 01:25 IST

It's no secret that John Cena's time on the SmackDown Live brand was limited since his return this past July. He feuded with Rusev and Baron Corbin and won both feuds quite easily.

Early this month, John Cena was advertised for a match on September against Samoa Joe on RAW. Around the same time, PWInsider has also reported around that time that John Cena would be moving to RAW after SummerSlam, as he had been advertised for the September RAW PPV.

Our featured columnist Billi Bhatti has also confirmed to us that John Cena will be appearing on the 21st August episode of RAW. This will be a continuation of John Cena's "Free Agent" storyline.

He was previously a member of the SmackDown Live roster after he was drafted in the second round of the 2016 WWE draft. However, Cena has since stated in interviews that he knows his days in WWE are numbered, so he wants to use the time that he has to face as many opponents as possible. Obviously being part of both brands can ensure this. Now the door is open for him to face many dream opponents.

If he is to feud with Samoa Joe, that itself would be a dream match. It will be interesting to see who the leader of the Cenation feuds with upon his arrival.

