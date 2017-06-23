WWE News: Reby Hardy posts Jeff Jarrett's DUI records on Twitter

The spat between Reby Hardy and Jeff Jarrett becomes uglier.

The Hardy Boyz have not debuted the Broken Gimmick in WWE due to the legal battle with Impact Wrestling

Reby Hardy stayed true to her claims and exposed Jeff Jarrett’s DUI charge. Reby took to Twitter to release the details of Jarrett’s charges that had been kept away from the eyes of the public.

Violation of ignition. Hot & fresh out the kitchen. pic.twitter.com/AT5YRHsjhW — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

The Hardy Boyz have been locked in a legal battle with Impact Wrestling over the “Broken Gimmick” since their departure from the promotion. The legal war between the Hardys and Impact Wrestling took a turn for the worse when Jeff Jarrett claimed in an interview with WrestleList that the “Broken Gimmick” was the intellectual property of Impact Wrestling.

Jeff Jarrett’s comments had made it clear that he and Jeff Hardy had been friends for 20 years, but when it came to business, there was no fooling around. The interview attracted a lot of heat on social media with Shane Helms also responding to the comments.

It's funny how often the people who say "It's business, nothing personal." are usually the ones f'n people over. — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 22, 2017

After Jarrett’s interview, Reby Hardy threatened to release the drunk texts and DUI records that had somehow been kept under the wraps for all this while. As we now know, she lived up to her threat.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported that Impact had been going through a series of budget cuts. Shane Helms, Pat Kenney, and AL Snow departed from the company as a result of these cuts. Meltzer pointed out that the future looked bleak for Anthem with the current budget cuts, given that they were already working with a “skeleton crew.”

The case of the Hardys and Anthem has become complicated. Reby has called out Jeff Jarrett and the rest of the promotion for spewing false information to those who are willing to listen. The fact that Reby claims that Anthem does not have the money to take the case to court seems to suggest that a victory is imminent for the Hardys.

