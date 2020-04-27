WWE released several Superstars last week

Almost two weeks ago, over 20 Superstars were released from WWE in a mass cull to reduce their staffing headcount and, subsequently, costs.

While several of the Superstars were very surprising names, a handful may not have been with rumors suggesting some had previously asked for their release. One of the more surprising names, though, was Deonna Purrazzo - who confirmed to me that she knew she would get a call as she had, in fact, told WWE to let her go shortly before.

You can watch the full interview in its entirety below, or read it here!

"I kind of knew, in my heart, that I would get a call last week. It's not something that I didn't expect because I was unhappy for the last six or so months with what I was doing in NXT - and I let office people know that.

The Virtuosa continued, clarifying that she told people in the office that she'd rather be let go, but fell short of officially requesting her release.

"We had conversations where I said, if nothing is going to happen for me, I'd just rather be let go. I think, overall, I was really... I must have been afraid to ask straight up to be released but, once they fired me, it was kind of like, "Oh, this is what I wanted." I was never scared of that. Exciting times is more what I'm looking forward to than being sad."

Purrazzo also told me where she'd like to wrestle next, name-checking AEW and IMPACT Wrestling in particular.

You can read the entire interview here.

Thank you so much to Deonna Purrazzo for taking the time to chat with me. You can follow Deonna on Twitter here, or check out her Pro Wrestling Tees site here, and her own merchandise site here for signed prints and more.