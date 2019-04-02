WWE News: Rey Mysterio destroys Superstar on RAW

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.92K // 02 Apr 2019, 07:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rey Mysterio

What's the story?

Kurt Angle was originally supposed to have his last match on WWE RAW against Rey Mysterio but WWE decided to pull the match from the card at the last minute. Instead, Kurt Angle came out to thank the fans in attendance before he was interrupted by his opponent on Sunday - Baron Corbin.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle announced his retirement from WWE a few weeks ago and will be facing Baron Corbin in the last match of his career at WrestleMania. The decision to name Corbin as Kurt Angle's last opponent has not gone down well, not even with Kurt Angle's wife Giovanna who tweeted her dismay after it was announced before quickly deleting the Tweet.

Angle has faced a number of Superstars on his farewell tour from Apollo Crews and Chad Gable to AJ Styles.

Regarding Sunday, it does not look like WWE will replace Corbin with the man people want in the match - John Cena. Cena finishes filming for his current project in a couple of days or so but WWE reportedly has a mystery opponent they want Cena to face.

ALSO READ: John Cena set to face mystery opponent at WrestleMania

The heart of the matter

Kurt Angle came out on RAW to thank the fans for their support over the years and WWE also played a lovely tribute video documenting Angle's career. However, Baron Corbin came out unannounced and he wasn't in the mood to show anyone any respect. He called Angle a broken down old man before walking towards the ring.

Corbin was soon interrupted by none other than Rey Mysterio. He gave Corbin the beating he deserved and quickly sent him packing to the backstage area.

What's next?

Kurt Angle is set to face Baron Corbin at WrestleMania while Rey Mysterio will challenge Samoa Joe for the WWE US Championship.

Advertisement