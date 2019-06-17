×
WWE News: Rey Mysterio gives his take on who will be the next big WWE Superstar

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
232   //    17 Jun 2019, 10:17 IST

Rey Mysterio rejoined WWE last year
Rey Mysterio rejoined WWE last year

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio returned to the WWE in 2018 and the WWE veteran has had an interesting feud with Samoa Joe.

But before that, he feuded with Andrade, in what was seen as a past versus future matchup between the two Hispanic Superstars. Rey Mysterio has now revealed that according to him, Andrade would be the next big Superstar in WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Andrade joined WWE in 2015 and was assigned to NXT. After three years at NXT, where he won the NXT Championship, Andrade was moved over to the main roster. He has been feuding with Finn Balor for the Intercontinental title since Balor moved over to SmackDown.

The heart of the matter

While talking to Wrestling Inc for their podcast, Rey Mysterio expressed his thoughts on which current WWE Superstar would be a big star in the future.

"This kid (Andrade) is awesome. I mentioned it before in previous interviews, but every time I'm in the ring with him, there's an affiliation to how I would move with Eddie [Guerrero]. This is how good he is: he's thinking a step ahead before you even move. He already knows the positioning and knows exactly what to do and how to do it. My hat goes off to Andrade as he's definitely the future of WWE.
"Just like anybody else – once you can dominate the mic skills and English, then he is bound to become a star. I've seen him work on his English, and it's a slow process but he's moving forward. Once he dominates his English language, he's on his way to stardom."

What's next?

Rey Mysterio is currently out due to an injury, but he will most likely return in the next few weeks.

Also Read: Rey Mysterio reveals return date from injury

