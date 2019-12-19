WWE News: Rhea Ripley crowned new NXT Women's Champion

Rhea Ripley celebrates with the NXT Universe

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT started with an NXT Championship match between the champion Adam Cole and Finn Balor. A shocking return from an NXT Superstar distracted Balor which in turn helped Cole to retain the title.

The main event of the night featured the women of the Black and Gold Brand brand in an NXT Women's Championship match where Shayna Baszler defended the championship against Rhea Ripley. After an exhilarating and heart-stopping match, Ripley defeated the Queen of Spades to become the new NXT Women's Champion.

Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley

The match between Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler was inevitable. The Nightmare returned to NXT on the August 28 episode of NXT and confronted the two-time Women's Champion by saying that Baszler might have beaten everyone on NXT, but she hasn't beaten her.

The match between the two Superstars kicked off with Ripley going in strong into the attack but after a few moments, Baszler turned the tides in her favor by attacking Ripley on the outside of the ring by shoving her to the steel ring post.

For a moment it seemed as if Ripley would be another prey to Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch but she bounced back by grabbing the referee's collar so that he wouldn't count her out. Ripley then rallied back with stomps to Baszler's face and then pinned the Submission Magician after hitting her with an Avalanche Riptide.

This makes Ripley the first-ever NXT UK and NXT Women's Champion and the youngest NXT Women's Champion, second only to Paige.