WWE News: Ric Fair reveals reason why John Cena won't break his world titles record

Flair gives his thoughts on the chances, or lack thereof, of Cena beating his totally official record of 16 world championship wins...

by Elliott Binks News 30 Jul 2017, 03:26 IST

Ric Flair and John Cena getting down to some serious strutting action

What’s the story?

To be the man you’ve got to beat the man. But it seems we’re at a bit of an impasse because apparently, the man doesn’t think that a certain John Cena is quite capable of doing so.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ric Flair revealed his doubts about the likelihood of Cena eclipsing his record haul—or at least the one WWE goes by—of 16 world championship wins.

“I think John's kind of winding down. I mean, he's got so many other things going on. I wouldn't be surprised if he's not a host on 'Good Morning America' or 'The Today Show' sometime. He loves wrestling but he's gotten so diversified now that I don't think I'll see him chasing the championship realm. But if he does, I'm all about it."

In case you didn’t know…

John Cena racked up his sixteenth world championship in WWE after defeating AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. And according to WWE’s narrative, that saw him go level with Flair’s record haul of world title wins.

Except, the record that WWE propagates just happens to be a bit of a sham. Realistically, Flair’s record is closer to 18, or may even as high as 22. But let’s not let good old-fashioned facts get in the way of a good story!

The heart of the matter

Not only did Flair write off Cena’s chances of trumping his fudged record of 16 world titles, he also name-dropped both Randy Orton and Triple H into the conversation.

Granted, both guys aren’t too far behind Cena, with 13 and 14 reigns respectively, but Orton’s arguably at the same stage of his career as Cena and with ground to make up on his own. And though Triple H isn’t quite as far behind, it’s hard to see him adding to his haul given he’s just two years shy of the big Five-O.

What's next?

The most immediate next step is for Ric to start paying more attention to the current product because Cena currently finds himself one step away from challenging for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Joking aside, though, a Cena vs. Jinder Mahal feud for the WWE Championship looks fairly likely at this stage, and while Cena may not necessarily come good at SummerSlam, chances are he’s going to get his mitts on that title at some stage or another.

Author’s take

Flair makes a good point about Cena winding down, as that definitely seems to be the case with all these non-wrestling commitments he’s taken on as of late. But even so, it’s difficult to imagine him never winning the company’s top prize again.

At 40 years of age, he’s still got plenty left in the tank, even if that proves to be in a part-time capacity. And besides, if the likes of the Rock, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg can become world champion despite their limited schedules, there’s no reason Cena can’t add his name to that list.

Maybe Flair should start subscribing to the real world title record, rather than the one WWE fabricated.

