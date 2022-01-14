Ric Flair thinks WWE has found a credible opponent for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Ric Flair believes Bron Breakker can pose a credible threat to Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns on WWE’s main roster.

Breakker has emerged as one of the company's most exciting young superstars since making his NXT debut in September 2021. The 24-year-old, who is the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, defeated Tommaso Ciampa last week to become the new NXT Champion.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair said Breakker “absolutely” possesses the potential to challenge the likes of Lesnar and Reigns:

“The kid’s a generational talent. He will be if he stays healthy. Absolutely, absolutely, absolutely [credible opponent for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns], and if they want believability, bring his dad along too. He’s real, he’s real!”

Rick and Scott Steiner were widely viewed as two of the toughest wrestlers of their generation during their time in WWE and WCW. Last week, Rick even joined Bron Breakker in the ring to celebrate his NXT Championship triumph over Tommaso Ciampa.

Ric Flair calls on fans to be patient with Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker’s NXT Championship victory took place just 112 days after he made his in-ring debut. The young star’s remarkable rise to the title scene has prompted many people to tout him as a future RAW and SmackDown main-eventer.

With so much hype around Breakker right now, Ric Flair thinks fans need to be patient as he continues to learn about the wrestling business:

“If Steiner’s son, let’s say he’s got 30 matches, you can’t learn how to be great. For the time he’s been in the ring, he’s really, really good, but 25 or 30 matches, you’re just learning the business and probably wrestling the same guys.”

Breakker kicked off the latest episode of NXT with a promo about his future as NXT Champion. He said he is prepared to take on any opponent who wants to challenge him for his title.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Wooooo Nation Uncensored and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Which dream match would you rather see? Bron Breakker vs. Brock Lesnar Bron Breakker vs. Roman Reigns 29 votes so far