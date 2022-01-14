Ric Flair predicts WWE RAW star will become the next Dolph Ziggler

Ric Flair believes Chad Gable could go on to have a similar WWE career to Dolph Ziggler.

From enhancement talent to World Heavyweight Champion, Ziggler has performed in almost every role possible during his 18 years in WWE. The 41-year-old is often viewed by fans as one of the most gifted and underappreciated superstars on the roster.

Flair praised Gable on last week’s episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, describing the 2012 Olympian as a “great hand.” The 16-time world champion has complimented the RAW star again on the newest episode of his podcast. The Hall of Famer noted that Gable could carve out a lengthy career for himself the same way Ziggler has.

“He reminds me of how people used to treat me when I was whatever I was [a major star], and he’s a great talent," said Flair. "His problem is gonna be his size his whole career, but he can make a hell of a living. He could be Dolph and he could work for 20 years and get rich. And he’s entertaining.”

Ric Flair went on to say that he did not like Gable’s Shorty G gimmick, which lasted from October 2019 until October 2020. The storyline saw the five-foot-eight superstar embrace his size after many of his opponents, notably Baron Corbin, deemed his height to be a weakness.

Ric Flair thinks Chad Gable can be content with his WWE position

WWE Superstars often speak in out-of-character interviews about their plans to one day become a WrestleMania main-eventer. In reality, only a select few achieve that goal, and many performers remain in the middle of the card for their entire careers.

If Chad Gable is happy to stay in his current position, Ric Flair believes he can go on to earn millions of dollars in the coming years.

“Here’s an important thing and a good thing for him… he’s still there," said Flair. "And if you can be just a really good utility player, you’re gonna make money in this business and be in it for a long time. And if he gets the mindset that he can live with that, then maybe some day they’ll put him up the ladder. If he can just stay in the middle, he’s making millions, he will.”

One of Gable’s biggest career moments took place on the latest episode of RAW. The 35-year-old joined forces with his Alpha Academy tag team partner Otis to win the RAW Tag Team titles from Randy Orton and Riddle.

