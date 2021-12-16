Ric Flair discloses why Goldberg and WWE legend couldn't be better in the ring

Ric Flair thinks pro wrestling legend Lex Luger was unfairly treated by wrestling promoters as they didn't give him the time to learn the craft. He feels that Goldberg also faced the same problem.

Luger was a football player before making the jump to pro wrestling in the 80s. After featuring in NWA and Jim Crockett Promotions, he made the switch to WWE in 1993, before returning to WCW. Goldberg also played in the NFL before deciding to try his hand at wrestling.

Ric Flair recently drew parallels between Lex Luger and Goldberg on a recent episode of the Wooooo Nation Uncensored show.

"He worked hard at a time when the business was tough. He put his time in, and he was put in a tough position. I got heat with other guys because I would take all these press slam and stuff, but he couldn't do a lot of other stuff because like Goldberg - in a different way - he didn't have the opportunity to learn. Because he looked so good, they (promoters) go, 'Sh*t, you're going to be in the main event next week,'" said Flair.

Flair believes that both Luger and Goldberg weren't afforded the time to pick up the nuances of pro wrestling because of how good they looked.

WWE legend Ric Flair was angry when he had to face a green Lex Luger

Ric Flair, who was at the top of his game in the mid-80s, faced a young Lex Luger in CWF. The Nature Boy recalled a time when he had to wrestle Luger for an hour when the former NFL player hadn't previously wrestled for more than two minutes.

Flair was angry at the promoters for putting them in such a situation when the two had a 60-minute match at Battle of the Belts III in 1986.

Luger and Flair worked with each other several times in the years to follow.

