WWE News: Ric Flair joins Chris Jericho's latest wrestling venture

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.16K   //    09 Apr 2019, 07:41 IST

The Cruise will be something to see!
The Cruise will be something to see!

What's the story?

Chris Jericho is one of the most dynamic members of the world of professional wrestling. There is very little that he has not done in his WWE career.

In fact, he is possibly the most active wrestler, who has been involved in every aspect of the entertainment industry in some way or other. Another former WWE Superstar who might make this claim is The Nature Boy himself, Ric Flair.

Now, Ric Flair is joining Chris Jericho on his latest wrestling venture -- The Cruise of Jericho.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho debuted his Cruise of Jericho last year, where he took a ship, put some of the best Independent Wrestlers in the world on it, and had them wrestle together and mingle with the members of the general public who accompanied them on the cruise.

Ric Flair has retired from active competition, but The Nature Boy clearly has a lot of life left in him. He was a part of the feud between Dave Batista and Triple H. He was attacked by Batista so that The Animal could send a message to Triple H. He was also part of how the feud ended, by handing a Sledge Hammer to Triple H, so he could take care of Batista.

The heart of the matter

While it is unlikely that Ric Flair will be wrestling on the Cruise, he will be mingling with members of the general public. PW Insider confirmed his addition to the Cruise.

There are other members also announced for the Cruise, with several high profile names announced. While the Cruise will be featuring All Elite Wrestling Stars, WWE legends and guests Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Booker T, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Conrad Thompson, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Queen Sharmell, MVP, Lisa Marie Varon, Shaul Guerrero, Ted Irvine will also be included.

What's next?

The Cruise will be sailing from Miami to Nassau, the Bahamas on January 20 – January 24, 2020.

Contact Us Advertise with Us