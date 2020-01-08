WWE News- Ric Flair names former NXT Champion as one of the company's top 5 performers

It is no secret that Andrade and Charlotte Flair are now engaged to be married, after the two had dated for a while. It seems that the current United States Champion is being accepted into the Flair family with open arms as Charlotte's father, Ric Flair, has heaped some heavy praise on his future son-in-law.

The Nature Boy has named Andrade as one of the top 5 performers in the WWE. While there may be some bias in Flair's statement, these are big words coming from a legend regarding a Superstar who is currently on the rise, in the upper mid-card scene on the main roster.

After Last Night’s RAW, In My Opinion, The Great @AndradeCienWWE Has Moved Into The Elite Class Of Being One Of The Top 5 Performers In The WWE! The Other 4 Know Who They Are Because I Have Already Told Them. This Isn’t Up For Speculation. This Is A Fact! pic.twitter.com/f34aJzvhW2 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 7, 2020

The nature of the tweet makes it seem as though Flair has a very specific list of his top five performers in the WWE. A couple of the names who could be on this list are his daughter Charlotte, and Roman Reigns, who Flair has stated as his modern day dream opponent.

Flair's tweet about Andrade came after the excellent US Title match between him and Rey Mysterio on this week's RAW. The two Mexican stars have already shared a bucket load of classic matches in the past year, including that shocking title swap at Madison Square Garden on December 26th.

Elite wrestling royalty.

No matter who is on the 16-time World Champion's Top 5 list, it definitely is an honor for Andrade to be spoken of in such a manner. His in-ring skills are in the conversation among the best in WWE, including NXT. Andrade certainly has what it takes to become a World Champion someday.