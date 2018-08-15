WWE News: Ric Flair set to return to the gym, visit SmackDown Live

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 344 // 15 Aug 2018, 03:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ric Flair is set to visit tonight's WWE SmackDown Live tapings

What’s the story?

Speaking to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc, WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling legend Ric Flair opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Flair spoke about getting back in the gym. Besides, “The Nature Boy” also revealed that he’s set to visit the SmackDown Live tapings tonight.

In case you didn’t know…

Ric Flair ran into serious medical issues before last year’s WWE SummerSlam PPV.

What was initially planned to be a relatively straightforward surgery to remove an obstruction in his bowel, turned into a near-fatal medical rigmarole.

In fact, Flair suffered a form of memory loss during his stay at the hospital—although his condition was fortunately temporary, and he is said to have miraculously regained his memory.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Raj Giri, Ric Flair asserted that he’s set to start working out in the gym once again—that is after receiving medical clearance to do so from his doctor.

However, Flair noted that before he commences pumping iron at the gym, he plans on paying a visit to SmackDown Live—so as to meet Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, as well as to see his daughter Charlotte Flair perform.

Additionally, Flair had words of high praise for Ronda Rousey—elucidating that he’s only seen 3 people (Rousey, Kurt Angle and Charlotte Flair) take up pro-wrestling as naturally as Ronda has done.

Flair added that the same could be said about Brock Lesnar; and Rousey going through a major shift of gears from fighting in the UFC to performing for WWE is indeed praiseworthy.

Furthermore, Flair noted that Rousey has now got her promos on point too, whereas Alexa Bliss is also doing a tremendous job. Flair continued that Charlotte is, at times, too self-critical.

The Nature Boy explained that Charlotte is so very competitive, that back in her younger days should she even lose a volleyball game, it’d be nigh impossible to speak with her for a week.

What’s next?

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live is set to air from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greensville, South Carolina.

Charlotte is presently scheduled to compete against Becky Lynch and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella in a Triple Threat Match.

The aforementioned matchup will take place at WWE’s SummerSlam PPV which transpires at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

