WWE News: Ric Flair wants Randy Orton to retire as soon as he can

The Legend Killer is set to face off WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on this weeks episode of SmackDown Live.

Can Orton break the record of John Cena and Ric Flair?

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of WWE's Table For 3, titled ‘World Champion Legacy’, Ric Flair and Randy Orton got reminiscing about their time in Evolution. Bruno Sammartino was the third wrestler on the show.

Flair spoke about his partying days with Orton and even went on to add that he wants The Viper to retire so he can get his third WWE Hall of Fame ring when Evolution gets inducted.

In case you did not know...

Flair has been inducted into the Hall of Fame twice already. Thus, it’s only about time before Evolution finds their way into the Hall as soon as Triple H decides the time is right. Evolution was at their peak from 2003-05, regrouping for brief periods in ‘07 and ‘14.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Flair had to say regarding the issue,

“Well, here's the deal. I want you to retire as soon as you can. God knows you've got enough money, okay? So I can get my third [WWE Hall Of Fame] ring when they induct Evolution, okay?"

The Apex Predator has completed 16 successful years in WWE and isn’t showing any major signs of calling it a career yet. Orton has a history of shoulder problems, but every performer has their Achilles heel with injuries. Unless he suffers a career-ending injury in the ring, Orton may be wrestling for a long time.

To put things into perspective, Cena tied Ric Flair’s World Title record this year at sixteen. Orton has won 13 titles so far. Thus, it’s plausible to assume The Viper is likely to break the record held by Cena and Flair, especially if he has another decade of wrestling to go.

What’s next?

The Viper will be facing WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live. This is likely to be duo’s last showdown before they battle for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank this Sunday night.

Author’s take

The 37-year-old and has been wrestling for WWE since 2001 and intends to do so. With Randy Orton entering the later stages of his career, it can only be so long before the incredible wrestler begins to decline, but he will always be remembered as one of the greatest WWE stars of all time.

