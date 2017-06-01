WWE News: Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns awarded four stars

Another solid match between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

by Rohit Relan News 01 Jun 2017, 19:00 IST

The former tag team champions faced each other at this week’s Raw

What’s the story?

The main event match on Raw between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns didn’t escape the sight of Dave Meltzer, the renowned professional wrestling journalist, who awarded the exhilarating encounter 4 out of 5 stars in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In case you didn’t know...

Dave Meltzer is a reputed professional wrestling journalist whose opinions are taken very seriously by those associated with professional wrestling industry. He has developed a rating system to rate matches on a scale of 5 stars. The Last WWE match to receive 5 stars from Meltzer was CM Punk vs. John Cena from Money in the Bank 2011.

The heart of the matter

The main event of this week’s Raw, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, received a 4-star rating from Dave Meltzer. The Big Dog prevailed over the Architect and received a huge boost ahead of the Fatal 5 Way match at Extreme Rules.

This is Roman Reigns’ third 4-star plus match of 2017 with the previous two being the match against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble and the match against Braun Strowman at Fastlane. Seth Rollins received his first 4-star rating of 2017.

Meltzer doesn’t rate matches on weekly shows, but he made an exception for the match stated above.

What’s next?

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe will take part in a Fatal 5 Way match at Extreme Rules. The winner will face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WWE Great Balls of Fire.

Author’s take

The aforementioned match was indeed a solid performance from both the competitors, and it provided a sample of what could happen this Sunday in Baltimore. Though it built the hype for the upcoming PPV, the other segments on the show managed to drive away a lot of viewers which resulted in an overall weak go home show for Extreme Rules.

