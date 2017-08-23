WWE News: Roman Reigns discusses his relationship with Ric Flair

One of the leaders of the WWE locker room discusses the friendship he has with the Nature Boy.

by Jeremy Bennett News 23 Aug 2017, 11:22 IST

Roman Reigns joins the many pro wrestlers who wish Ric Flair a speedy recovery...

What's the story?

During a recent appearance on SportsCenter, Roman Reigns wished Ric Flair and his family well. Reigns also called the Nature Boy a genuine person and lavished praise on the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

In case you didn't know...

the Nature Boy went in for what some assumed would be routine surgery to remove an obstructive part of his bowel. The surgery, unfortunately, led to some rather serious complications and many have feared the worst ever since.

Flair has now been in the hospital for over a while now, but recent reports suggest his condition is improving. His manager, Melinda Morris Zanoni of the Legacy Talent and Entertainment, took to social media to inform fans that Flair was 'awake, communicating and progressing', even going so far as to state that Flair cut a promo on a nurse.

The heart of the matter

On the interview, Reigns would wish Flair a speedy recovery as those in the WWE locker room need him and his guidance on tour. He would go on and talk about his relationship with Flair in the quote below:

"To see something like this happen, I don't know enough details to share, but all I know is I'm great friends with Ric. I've been on many tours and just hung out with him and spoke with him, he's just such a genuine man. Such a good time, eccentric, such a charismatic person, but such a kind guy. If you're friends with him, you'll know it, he'll love on ya and just all my prayers and thoughts are with him, Charlotte, and the rest of their family.

Reigns summed it up with pro wrestling being a family business. He mentions his family's history in the WWE as well as Flair's with Charlotte on the roster now. The similarities have led to a great friendship between Reigns and Ric.

What's next?

Ric Flair will be in hospital for the immediate future, and we all wish him a speedy recovery. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, just appeared in a segment with John Cena, but it looks like he's heading towards a program with The Miz.

Author's take

I wrote an article nearly a week ago where Reigns discussed being a leader in the locker room. Hearing him talk about his friendship with Ric Flair and the amount of care and respect he has for the Nature Boy definitely makes me feel good about Reigns being the voice of that roster.

