WWE News: Roman Reigns explains why he felt selfish while being away from WWE

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Roman Reigns recently spoke with Sporting News on a variety of topics.

Reigns stated that he felt selfish for being away from his WWE peers while he was on the sideline for several months, during his battle with leukemia.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns has come a long way over the course of the past few years. There was a time when Reigns was another big guy at the developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. Today, he's a multiple-time World Champion, and has main-evented 4 consecutive WrestleMania events.

Reigns was forced to relinquish his Universal Title last year, as he left the company to resume his battle with leukemia. Reigns had promised that he would come back better than ever, and The Big Dog didn't disappoint one bit. Reigns came back on the road to WrestleMania 35 and went on to defeat Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows.

He was drafted to the blue brand in the Superstar Shakeup in what was dubbed as the biggest acquisition in SmackDown Live history.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Sporting News, Roman Reigns said that it was weird being on the shelf. He felt selfish because he was missing his "other family" in WWE, as well as having to go about his usual routine.

It was weird because I was surrounded by my family, but I felt selfish in a weird way because I did miss my other family. I missed the idea of being what I was and having the setup and my day-to-day and my schedule and what my weekly routine was. And I knew I wasn’t going to be flying back out for a live event and I wasn’t going to be able to do TV and I wasn’t going to see everybody.

What's next?

Roman Reigns will face Shane McMahon at the upcoming Super ShowDown event.

What was your reaction on seeing Reigns back in WWE?