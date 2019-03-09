WWE News: Roman Reigns hints at special WrestleMania opponent

Reigns is thinking long-term.

What's the story?

It's a feel-good atmosphere in the WWE at the moment as Roman Reigns has returned just in time for WrestleMania 35. While there is a lot of ambiguity surrounding Reigns' opponent for the upcoming Show of Shows, The Big Dog already has his eyes set on main eventing next year's mega show.

He even revealed the opponent he would like to face at WrestleMania 36, with of course, the Universal Championship on the line.

In case you didn't know...

Reigns returned on the Raw episode of February 25th, 2019 and announced that his leukemia was now in remission. Reigns wasted no time in making the fans know that he was ready to get back into the WWE grind.

The Shield reunited this past week on Raw for the third time and now find themselves in a scheduled match against the team of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley at Fastlane.

The heart of the matter

WWE recently conducted a WrestleMania 36 press conference where it was announced that next year's Showcase of Immortals would be taking place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on April 5th, 2020.

On the heels of the announcement, Reigns was interviewed by WFF on 100% Catch in France. The former WWE Champion was asked about who he would like to face at WrestleMania 36 and he replied with Seth Rollins' name.

“I think I’d like to close the show and I think I’d like to wrestle Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship. I think I want to get my rematch one year from now," Reigns said.

What's next?

It won't be a surprise if Reigns does actually headline next year's WrestleMania because that was the plan for this year's show before he was forced to go on a hiatus.

Reigns is the undisputed top guy of the company and will be pushed into the Universe title picture sooner rather than later.

For now, he is rumoured to take on Baron Corbin at 'Mania 35. Sigh!

