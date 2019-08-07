WWE News: Roman Reigns reacts to finding out the Superstar behind the attacks on him

Soumik D FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 897 // 07 Aug 2019, 09:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns finally has learned about his mystery attacker

What's the story?

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns finally learned about his mystery attacker who has been haunting him for weeks now after former Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy finally spilled the truth to The Big Dog.

In case you didn't know...

Last week on SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns was all set to announce his opponent for this year's SummerSlam. However, as he was preparing for a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton, a mystery man attempted to brutally attack Reigns, who eventually managed to escape being hit by several foreign objects in the interview area.

As seen on this week's episode of RAW, former United States Champion Samoe Joe was initially accused as the man behind the attack on Reigns. But the former Universal Champion was once again attacked at the parking lot when a car attempted a hit and run on The Big Dog.

Joe eventually came to Reigns' aid and on tonight's episode of SD Live, the latter issued a public apology to his rival.

The heart of the matter

After questioning Buddy Murphy in the SmackDown men's locker room, Roman Reigns eventually learned it was Daniel Bryan's sidekick Eric Rowan who is the man behind these attacks on The Big Dog.

Murphy, who was initially spotted at the scene of the accident last week, was brutally beaten by Reigns on SmackDown Live and finally revealed the truth, claiming that he didn't see Bryan at the spot of the incident but certainly saw Rowan lurking around.

In the aftermath to SmackDown Live, Reigns has taken to Twitter and sent out a warning to Eric Rowan, stating that he didn't have a problem in beating a confession out of Murphy and he certainly wouldn't have any problems in beating an explanation and apology out Rowan.

Looks like I had to beat a confession out of @WWE_Murphy, I’ll have no problem beating an explanation and an apology out of you. @ERICKROWAN #SDLive — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 7, 2019

What's next?

As of right now, we still haven't received any word from Daniel Bryan or Eric Rowan regarding why they targeted Roman Reigns. However, it will be interesting to note how this storyline unfolds and what role does Buddy Murphy has to play in all of this.