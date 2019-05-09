WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals The Rock's views on his future

The Rock and Roman Reigns

What's the story?

SmackDown Live Superstar Roman Reigns recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and stated that The Rock's eyes light up whenever he talks about Roman's future.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since his triumphant return to WWE earlier this year, Roman Reigns has made it a point to ascend to the top of the main roster food chain again. He kicked off his mission with a dominant victory over The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35, and went on to make an impactful return to SmackDown Live in the Superstar Shakeup.

Recently, Reigns revealed Vince McMahon's advice to him when he was diagnosed with leukemia too.

Additionally, Roman Reigns is all set to appear in The Rock's new movie, Hobbs & Shaw. Reigns revealed that he was beside himself with joy when The Rock offered him a role in the movie.

The heart of the matter

While talking with Justin Barrasso, Reigns stated that acting alongside The Rock felt good on many levels, and hoped that the fans enjoy the movie.

Creating with Dwayne, who is starring and producing the film, and going all-in with him felt good on so many levels. Hopefully everyone takes to it, enjoys it, and gets lost in it.

It seems like The Rock has shown great interest in his cousin's future. The Big Dog said that The Rock gets very excited when he talks about Reigns' future

DJ still lights up when we talk about my career and different bookings. There was a light in his eyes every time he was talking about my future.

What's next?

Roman Reigns is all set to go toe to toe against Elias at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

What are your thoughts on a possible rivalry between The Rock and Roman Reigns?