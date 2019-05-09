×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals The Rock's views on his future

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
290   //    09 May 2019, 09:13 IST

The Rock and Roman Reigns
The Rock and Roman Reigns

What's the story?

SmackDown Live Superstar Roman Reigns recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and stated that The Rock's eyes light up whenever he talks about Roman's future.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since his triumphant return to WWE earlier this year, Roman Reigns has made it a point to ascend to the top of the main roster food chain again. He kicked off his mission with a dominant victory over The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35, and went on to make an impactful return to SmackDown Live in the Superstar Shakeup.

Recently, Reigns revealed Vince McMahon's advice to him when he was diagnosed with leukemia too.

Additionally, Roman Reigns is all set to appear in The Rock's new movie, Hobbs & Shaw. Reigns revealed that he was beside himself with joy when The Rock offered him a role in the movie.

Also read: 5 times Superstars forgot the script


The heart of the matter

While talking with Justin Barrasso, Reigns stated that acting alongside The Rock felt good on many levels, and hoped that the fans enjoy the movie.

Creating with Dwayne, who is starring and producing the film, and going all-in with him felt good on so many levels. Hopefully everyone takes to it, enjoys it, and gets lost in it.

It seems like The Rock has shown great interest in his cousin's future. The Big Dog said that The Rock gets very excited when he talks about Reigns' future

DJ still lights up when we talk about my career and different bookings. There was a light in his eyes every time he was talking about my future.

What's next?

Roman Reigns is all set to go toe to toe against Elias at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

What are your thoughts on a possible rivalry between The Rock and Roman Reigns?


Tags:
WrestleMania 35 The Rock Roman Reigns
Advertisement
WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals Vince McMahon's advice after cancer diagnosis
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals his toughest opponent
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals new details of his leukemia diagnosis
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns on fans supporting leukemia battle despite hating his character
RELATED STORY
3 fresh feuds for Roman Reigns upon his return
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals emotional backstage moment at WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals why his WrestleMania 35 match is special
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns sends an incredibly heartfelt message to indie Superstar
RELATED STORY
What if Roman Reigns takes on The Rock at WrestleMania 35?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Drew McIntyre takes jibe at Brock Lesnar, praises Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us