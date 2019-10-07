WWE News: Roman Reigns suffers a legitimate injury at Hell in a Cell 2019

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' match at Hell in a Cell

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan teamed up at Hell in a Cell to take on the team of Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. Reigns and Bryan were at loggerheads a few weeks ago, but then the latter joined forces with The Big Dog to take down Rowan and Harper, with Bryan turning babyface.

Reigns and Bryan defeated Rowan and Harper at Hell in a Cell in the tornado tag team match after Bryan and Reigns teamed together, with the former landing a running knee and the latter landing a spear on Harper to get the win.

Roman Reigns' injury at Hell in a Cell 2019

During the match, the action moved to the outside with all four competitors fighting outside the ring. Harper was on top of one of the announce tables, and Reigns - in swift fashion - landed a spear on the former Wyatt Family member, breaking the announce table in the process.

After finishing the move, Reigns let out a huge cry in pain, and held his right knee, after performing the move.

Roman Reigns grabbed his knee immediately after this hit and was gingerly walking after the match. I really hope it’s not injured. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/G05nb1IG6J — 🎃Spooky Bubbly PC🥂 (@patcheschance) October 7, 2019

Following the match, Reigns held his knee and left the ring. Fans also noticed how Daniel Bryan slumped when he was exiting the arena, while on the ramp, and feared that Bryan had got an injury too.

What Roman Reigns said about his injury

Reigns confirmed in an interview backstage after the match that he had "tweaked his knee" during the tag team match at Hell in a Cell.

But, The Big Dog revealed that he will be ready for SmackDown, this coming Friday: "I tweaked (knee) out there, but don't worry, I'm gonna Wolverine that thing tonight and I'll be ready for SmackDown on Friday."

Read all the results from Hell in a Cell here.