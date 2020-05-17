Why was the Intercontinental Championship taken off Sami Zayn?

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News Round-up. In this week's edition, we take a look at a number of big stories from the week, including former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak parting ways with WWE. The news of Gulak leaving WWE only broke recently and it is believed that his contract expired and he was not released.

We also have WWE stripping the IC Championship from Sami Zayn and take a look at the possible reason why the title may have been taken off Zayn.

The other stories we take a look at including a possible change in character direction for Seth Rollins as well as The Singh Brothers and Robert Roode not being featured on WWE television recently.

Why Sami Zayn was stripped of the IC title

Sami Zayn is no longer IC Champion after being stripped of the title

Sami Zayn is one of the WWE Superstars who have decided to stay home due to the Coronavirus pandemic and with Zayn unable to compete, WWE have decided to strip him of the Intercontinental Championship.

WrestlingNewsCo's Paul Davis also reported about this, saying that some lower card stars fear losing their spot if they refuse to compete and added that Zayn might have been stripped of the title to send a message:

“According to a couple of WWE sources I spoke with, the feeling among some people at TV this week was that stripping Zayn of the Intercontinental Championship was done to send a message. WWE will always say that wrestlers can take time off and not worry about their spot and that certainly would apply to a top star like Roman Reigns, but for others that is not a guarantee and wrestlers in the mid and lower card certainly took notice”