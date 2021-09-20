WWE News Roundup: 59-year-old legend returns to the ring, Reason why Hall of Famer was fired, Ex-Champion's storyline idea for Bray Wyatt (September 20, 2021)

We are back with another interesting WWE News Roundup. A popular veteran recently returned to in-ring action to fight another legend.

The infamous 'Plane Ride from Hell' is making a lot of headlines lately. Jim Ross spoke about Vince McMahon's thoughts on a former two-time Intercontinental Champion who got fired following the said incident.

A former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion wants to see Bray Wyatt in the promotion. He also mentioned an interesting idea regarding the same. Meanwhile, Sonya Deville has called out a superstar for her "unacceptable behavior."

Additionally, Charles Wright, a.k.a., The Godfather, discussed his current status with the company not too long ago.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 Scott Steiner returns for a match against Jerry Lawler

At the 'Jerry Lawler’s Wrestling Reunion' event, fans got to see Jerry Lawler and Scott Steiner wrestle in a singles match.

This marked the first time Steiner engaged in in-ring action after staying away from the squared circle for months. He previously appeared at the Talk N' Shop-A-Mania 2 show in November 2020. Even before that, he wrestled at a USA Pro Wrestling event in February last year.

Lawler, who had WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart by his side, defeated Steiner in their most recent match. You can check it all out in the video embedded above.

#4 Jim Ross says Vince McMahon "had enough" of Curt Hennig's backstage antics in WWE

WWE's infamous 'Plane Ride from Hell' in 2002 featured many incidents of drunkenness on a flight from England to the United States. VICE’s 'Dark Side of the Ring' covered this scandal in a recent episode, which highlighted how Curt Hennig (a.k.a. Mr. Perfect) had a fight with Brock Lesnar on the plane.

Jim Ross, WWE’s Head of Talent Relations at the time, fired Hennig after the incident. Ross noted on Dark Side of the Ring that Vince McMahon was not a fan of the former two-time Intercontinental Champion's backstage reputation as a practical joker.

“It wasn’t a tough decision on my part to cut some guys from the roster, because it’s what Vince McMahon told me to do. And the guy that writes the checks has the last say. I was troubled by Curt’s firing. I just thought he had a bad night with the boys. He had a reputation of becoming a practical joker, and Vince had enough of him,” Ross said.

Curt Hennig, unfortunately, passed away in 2003. WWE posthumously inducted him into the Hall of Fame (Class of 2007).

