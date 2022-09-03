WWE News Roundup - 6-time champion to retire after next loss; Massive Brock Lesnar rumor confirmed; Top name could be involved in a physical angle at Clash at the Castle

Welcome to another jam-packed edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup. There is a lot of excitement amongst fans as WWE builds towards a high-profile event in the United Kingdom for the first time in decades.

All eyes are on Triple H as his team looks to put together a memorable Clash at the Castle show for UK fans. Amidst all the anticipation, a popular star confirmed he would attend the WWE premium live event.

Triple H also reacted to a massive Brock Lesnar rumor and shared some interesting details about his relationship with The Beast Incarnate. The latest WWE News Roundup also features an update on a major star's retirement, as well as Drew McIntyre opening up on utilizing a banned word on live TV.

On that note, here are today's top stories:

#4. Mickie James drops a retirement bombshell

Mickie James is getting ready to draw the curtains on a legendary career. The six-time champion in WWE confirmed on the most recent IMPACT Wrestling episode that she would retire if she loses again.

Dubbed her "final rodeo" in professional wrestling, Mickie James will attempt to win the Knockouts championship one last time before she hangs up her boots. The iconic female wrestler re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling after her WWE release in 2021 and has since won the Knockouts title on one occasion.

Here's what she tweeted out regarding her impending retirement:

"My next loss. Is my very LAST loss. I love you all. I don't deserve you. Thank you!!! Let's ride! #LastRodeo #HardcoreCountry"

She might not be a part of WWE, but Mickie James remains one of the most respected wrestlers in the business. The 43-year-old legend looks to be done with her time as an active performer, and it will be interesting to see who she puts over on her way out.

#3. Triple H confirms Brock Lesnar walked out of WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement

Triple H sat down with Ariel Helwani for an incredibly insightful interview for BT Sport. During the chat, the new WWE Head of Creative confirmed that Brock Lesnar did indeed walk out of the July 22nd episode of SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar was least happy with Vince McMahon's retirement as Triple H noted that the Beast Incarnate shared a close bond with the former WWE CEO:

"There's some truth to it, yeah. You have to understand Brock's relationship with Vince, and if you look at Brock's relationship across combat sports period," said Triple H.

The Game then delved deeper into how Lesnar was as a person and admitted that the former WWE Champion was "not a trusting person."

It's pretty well-established that Brock Lesnar is not your average professional wrestler, and Triple H perfectly understands why Brock reacted negatively to McMahon's abrupt resignation:

"Brock is inherently not a trusting person; that's just how he is; he doesn't like people," Triple H admitted. "He's not a trusting person, and I think at that moment where you just hear Vince is out, now what's gonna happen?"

Triple H recalled that the company successfully held talks with Lesnar and convinced him to return to the building for SmackDown. The Cerebral Assassin also added that he has an excellent backstage relationship with his former on-screen rival:

"This was a moment of sort of having a walk on this, and then we have conversations, comes back, and I have a great relationship with Brock."

Brock Lesnar last wrestled at SummerSlam 2022 but could reappear whenever Triple H and his team cook up a promising storyline for the Beast.

#2. Triple H hints at Tyson Fury getting into a physical angle at Clash at the Castle

Tyson Fury recently confirmed that he would be in attendance at the Principality Stadium for Clash at the Castle.

WWE's official Twitter handle posted a video in which Fury sent a short message to his fans regarding his appearance at the upcoming premium live event.

Here's what the popular heavyweight boxer had to say:

"Hi, Tyson Fury here. I'm really excited for the first WWE premium live event in 30 years, which is going down at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Battle at the Castle, where Drew McIntyre challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE undisputed heavyweight championship, where I will be at ringside, live and exclusive, to watch this great event."

While Tyson Fury's presence at ringside will significantly boost the UK show's star power, he could also potentially let his fists loose if Triple H's recent comments are anything to go by.

During his appearance on BBC 1Xtra, Paul Levesque teased the possibility of Fury getting physical with a WWE Superstar at the event:

"I'm going to put cameras on him and see what he does, which is usually something magic," said Triple H. "Look, if it's physical, it's going to be because, in that moment, he decides he wants it to be physical. If it's not, it's because, at that moment, he decides it's not physical."

Are you excited to see what WWE has in store for The Gypsy King at Clash at the Castle?

#1. Drew McIntyre on not getting reprimanded for saying "wrestling" on RAW

Fans have welcomed the positive changes in Triple H's WWE. Amongst the many alterations, the Hall of Famer has encouraged talent to be more creative on the microphone.

Drew McIntyre turned heads when he said "wrestling" during a promo on the August 15th episode of Monday Night RAW. The term was previously on Vince McMahon's list of banned words as the former boss preferred "sports entertainment" instead of wrestling.

McIntyre was happy to see the reactions to his promo and told Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta during an exclusive interview that he thankfully wasn't scolded behind the scenes by Triple H for using the word.

"I think the line was something like, 'We're wrestlers in a wrestling ring, let's just freaking wrestle,' and it's amazing how much it blew up because that just came out in the moment." McIntyre said, "I wasn't obviously reprimanded for it. I wasn't told otherwise."

The two-time world champion appreciated Triple H's efforts in allowing talent to be themselves on TV. McIntyre highlighted that many superstars have already benefited from the creative freedom and anticipated it to only get better under Triple H's leadership.

"Hunter's thing is just speak from your heart, speak from your gut, especially the more experienced talents. Stay within the lines of what you're trying to achieve but speak your truth," Drew continued. "I think we're seeing a lot of superstars do that right now."

Do you see Drew McIntyre coming out on top against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

