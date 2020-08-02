WWE News Roundup: Alexa Bliss gets unexpected proposal, Vince McMahon makes interesting comment on Paul Heyman after firing him

Last week, a lot happened in the WWE Universe – both on and off the TV. From the beginning of new feuds to end of old ones, the promotion saw several big events unfold en route to SummerSlam. Now that WWE are set to host the ‘Biggest Party of Summer’ at Performance Center, a lot of big names rumoured to be a part of the PPV have now been scrapped.

Despite that, WWE have managed to set the tone for the PPV with a brilliant episode of SmackDown last week. The closing moments of the show saw ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt attack Alexa Bliss a week after she was teased as Sister Abigail during the Wyatt Swamp Fight.

The show ended with a cliff-hanger and generated a lot of interest amidst the fans. The change in the tone of the shows is in sync with the things that happened outside the ring. In this article, we will take a look at some of the biggest WWE news stories from last week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 WWE fan pays $400 to ask Alexa Bliss out on a date

Alexa Bliss certainly didn't see this coming

Alexa Bliss recently received a unique proposal from a fan named Antonio who paid around $400 ($399 to be precise) in order to ask the WWE Superstar on a date. This entire episode unfolded on Cameo, a website on which the fans and supporters can seek customised video shout-outs from their favourite WWE personalities.

Alexa Bliss’ fan took it a step further and decided to use the platform to try his luck with the WWE Superstar. Bliss, however, was extremely polite in her reply while she denied his request. Here’s what Bliss had to say to her fan.

“Hi Antonio. First, I just wanted to say, thank you so much for your message. That was so sweet of you to write to me. I'm extremely flattered with your request, but unfortunately, I am seeing someone. But, I know there is someone out there for you. I know it's a little hard right now with everything going out with COVID and having to stay inside, so I hope you're staying inside, staying healthy, and happy, but I know once everything clears up, you've got to get out there. You know, just get out there, meet someone, and someone will show you what it means to be loved. Someone will show you that you deserve all the happiness in the world and be treated in the best way possible and I know that there is someone out there for you. Just got to keep looking. Just like Dory says, 'just keep swimming'. Bye Antonio.”

Someone seems to have paid Alexa Bliss $400 on Cameo to ask her out, which she said no to in the kindest way possible. pic.twitter.com/Gz7ySCSBTe — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 29, 2020

Alexa Bliss had a great response to her fan’s request and accompanied that with a sweet suggestion of her own.