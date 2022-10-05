WWE News Roundup: Alleged reason for Bobby Lashley getting released, Backstage altercation between two huge names, RAW star's bold comment on Roman Reigns

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest and most interesting news stories from the world of sports entertainment.

In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories revolving around big names like Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, and Ric Flair.

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley has had quite a run as the US Champion on RAW. He has become a defending champion and has put his title on the line on the red brand on multiple occasions. Despite finally becoming a megastar in WWE, his first run with the company wasn't as good.

#3. The reason why WWE released Bobby Lashley

Former WWE Superstar The Sandman stated in a virtual signing with Captain's Corner that the company released Bobby Lashley in 2008 because he complained about his payout from WrestleMania 23.

Lashley faced Umaga on the show in a match dubbed 'The Battle of the Billionaires' as Lashley represented Donald Trump while Umaga represented Vince McMahon.

''Bobby Lashley was in that match [Battle of the Billionaires]. He got fired, you know why? Because he b*tched about getting $500,000 for that match, because Bobby Lashley could not wrestle a lick back then. Now he’s pretty good, but he couldn’t wrestle really good back then. He f*****g complained about getting half-a-million dude. Vince McMahon is like, you’re fired,'' said Sandman.

After being let go by WWE, Lashley made a big name for himself in the world of MMA. He even became the world champion of IMPACT Wrestling, and his run in the company is considered one of his best runs ever. He finally returned to WWE in 2018.

#2. Seth Rollins comments on Roman Reigns

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins spoke to Daniel Cormier on ESPN's DC & RC. He talked about his current status and said that he feels that he is currently in the prime of his career.

Rollins also spoke about Roman Reigns and a potential match against the WWE Universal Champion. Here's what The Visionary said:

"So it doesn't matter if I'm getting title opportunities, it doesn't matter if Roman Reigns doesn't wanna show up. If he's ducking and dodging me, it doesn't matter. I'm the champion in my heart, I'm the champion in the people's heart and baby I'm just getting started."

Seth Rollins is currently feuding with Matt Riddle on RAW. The two men are set to face each other in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules.

While Riddle has already competed in a Fight Pit match in NXT, this will be the first time for Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

#1. Details on backstage altercation between Ric Flair and Mick Foley

It is no secret that WWE legends Ric Flair and Mick Foley do not like each other. Both have disparaged each other in their respective books, and the rumors are that they never really got along. Angelina Love revealed on Cafe de Rene that Flair punched Foley once backstage after he asked for Flair's autograph:

"Foley comes in with Flair's book and I guess they had major [heat], hated each other. He [Foley] had his book, and he was just like, 'Hey, I just bought your book. I'm a big fan of yours. Can you autograph it for me?' and Flair just stood up and it was just like [screams] right across the table."

She also added that chairs and plates were flung before others broke up the altercation between the legends. While Foley criticized Flair's booking in WCW, The Nature Boy once called Mankind a "glorified stuntman."

