WWE News Roundup: Another name joins AEW following WWE exit, Top star dethroned as champion after segment with Damian Priest, Jinder Mahal speaks

A very warm welcome to yet another chapter of WWE News Roundup! In today's edition, we will cover exciting topics related to top names like the World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Jinder Mahal, and Ilja Dragunov.

The Stanford-based promotion has recently released several names including former World Champion Jinder Mahal. It was reported that the reason behind his release was that the creative team did not have plans for him. The Modern Day Maharaja spoke about his experience in WWE. Apart from that, we will also take a look at a top name losing his championship.

1. Jinder Mahal speaks about his time in WWE under Vince McMahon

When talking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Jinder Mahal talked about working in the 24/7 division after being a former World Champion and mid-card scene for a long time in the promotion. He spoke about the positive pointing out that at least he became champion again:

"Yeah, but at the same time, I can become champion again. Like I don't know, maybe that's a unique thing with me like that's what I always kind of, like view myself as almost like a utility player. Whatever I need it for. I can do comedy stuff, I can do serious. I can do promos. I can do main event,'' said Mahal

The modern-day Maharaja has not only held the WWE Championship but is also a former United States Champion. Despite being at the top, he did not remain a fixture in the main-event picture. Before being released Mahal was part of a faction along with Indus Sher.

2. Ilja Dragunov drops the NXT Championship after a backstage segment with Damian Priest

Ilja Dragunov's reign as NXT Champion came to an end after 207 when he lost the NXT Championship to Trick Williams at NXT Spring Breakin'. However, what was even more interesting was that RAW's World Champion Damian Priest was in attendance at the NXT show and even visited Dragunov ahead of his match.

While The Judgment Day member wished Dragunov luck for his match, there were undertones of a potential feud between the two in the near future. It is speculated that Dragunov will be moved to RAW in the upcoming Draft. A feud with with World Heavyweight Champion on RAW would help Dragunov establish himself as a main-event superstar on the main roster.

3. Rob Schamberger has also joined hands with AEW following his exit from WWE

Artist Rob Schambereger announced a few days back that he has decided to leave WWE after over 10 years of being with them. He expressed gratitude for his time in the company. However, AEW has posted a teaser on social media indicating that Schamberger will be working with them.

Schamberger was the company's portrait artist for more than 10 years. He made art that WWE sold as posters and prints. He also made art for their video games with 2K games and their comic book. His art and how he made it were shown on WWE's "Canvas 2 Canvas" show on YouTube.

Schamberger is the latest in a list of names who have joined AEW after leaving the Stanford-based promotion including Edge, Sasha Banks, and Carlos Cabrera.

