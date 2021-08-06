WWE News Roundup: New details on The IIconics' split revealed, Roman Reigns and popular star could become legendary rivals, will 'Demon' Finn Balor return? (August 6, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup. Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) has revealed more information regarding The IIconics' 2020 split.

Not too long ago, a former WWE manager told Sportskeeda Wrestling how two current superstars could feud on the same level as Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Meanwhile, Finn Balor has spoken about 'The Demon' gimmick's future in the company.

A former WWE Superstar recently highlighted his possible career choice for the future. Additionally, a SmackDown talent said that he has "unfinished business" with Roman Reigns.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 Cassie Lee "wanted to go singles" before The IIconics were split in WWE

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, formerly known as Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, are looking forward to their post-WWE futures at the moment. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lee revealed that she pushed to explore her potential as a singles competitor last year.

While the former women's tag team champion did not attempt to break up her partnership with McKay, she added that pushing for a solo run could have led to WWE making that decision.

"So I have never told anyone this and I hope Jess isn't upset with me for saying this, but I wanted to go singles." Cassie Lee continued, "There was just things I wanted to tick off of my bucket list as a singles competitor. I vocalized that to Jess in January last year. I didn't do anything about it, I just told her where I was at, I didn't try and get us broken up or something like that. It was during the PC era and Jess was out for a week, I had this random singles match, I don't even remember who it was against. Vince loved it, he said to me, 'You're so good, what are we doing?' I just said to him, 'Look. If it is possible in future plans, I'm not saying right now, but in the future I would like to see what I can do on my own.'"

Sure it’s an old photo, but my new interview with @CassieLee is up now! 🔥🔥



Check it out on my podcast:https://t.co/bHmjx7fnV6



And on my YouTube channel:https://t.co/0vFYm6Ith0 pic.twitter.com/97yD8DsMrk — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) August 5, 2021

Although WWE's higher-ups eventually decided to break up The IIconics, Cassie Lee's singles run did not lead to major success for her in the company. Instead, Lee and Jessica McKay were released from their WWE contracts back in April.

"I am so comfortable with Jess, we can conquer the world together. But I wanted to see what I can do for myself," said Lee. "So many people were like, 'Why did they break you up? It was so stupid.' I'm like I feel like it's my fault, because I wanted to push myself and see what I was capable of. But that might of been the worst decision that I made, because nothing ever happened."

Since being let go by Vince McMahon's promotion, Lee and McKay have started their own podcast called 'Off Her Chops.'

