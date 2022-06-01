WWE News Roundup: Backstage reaction to former world champion's release, Details on big return after 2 years, RAW star's endearing message for Liv Morgan

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting stories revolving around top names like Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and Curtis Axel.

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE in 2021 in a shocking move. He was let go as part of budget cuts along with multiple other superstars, including Braun Strowman. Wyatt has not made an appearance for any other promotion as of this writing. However, his release had a big impact backstage in the locker room:

#3 Backstage impact of Bray Wyatt's WWE release

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Happy 35th birthday to former WWE Superstar, Bray Wyatt Happy 35th birthday to former WWE Superstar, Bray Wyatt https://t.co/ISou82IjiU

It came as a shock to the wrestling world when WWE released former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. He was allegedly one of the biggest merchandise sellers and a homegrown talent. It was believed that he was one of the few names who would be safe from budget cuts, but the company let him go last July.

Speaking on Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Big Damo (fka Killian Dain) described how Wyatt's release upset a lot of talent backstage. Damo himself was one of the stars who was let go by the company during another wave of cuts.

“I think once they let go of Bray and Braun, every single person on that roster was like, ‘Yeah, all bets are off now,’” said Damo

#2 Details on Curtis Axel's return to WWE

Former Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel has returned to the company after two years. This time, however, he is working as a backstage producer and not an on-screen talent. This week on RAW, Axel was seen as one of the men trying to stop the brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Axel was let go by the company due to budget cuts in 2020. In addition to his Intercontinental Championship reign, he previously held the RAW Tag Team Championships twice. The son of Curt Hennig was once seen as a breakout star, but he failed to make a major mark as a WWE superstar. Hopefully, he will find great success as a producer.

#1 Finn Balor sends message to Liv Morgan after RAW

The former Universal Champion returned to RAW this week and saved his friends AJ Styles and Liv Morgan from a beatdown at the hands of The Judgment Day. After Morgan beat Rhea Ripley on RAW this week, Ripley's partner Damian Priest tried to go after Styles and Morgan. However, Balor's timely interference helped the odds.

Balor, Styles and Morgan will face on Edge, Priest and Ripley at the upcoming Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. The six have been embroiled in a bitter rivalry for several weeks now. However, Balor had a positive message for his teammates before their match; he posted pictures of them with the caption ''Too Sweet''.

LIVE POLL Q. Who should win at Hell in a Cell? The Judgment Day Finn Balor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan 48 votes so far