  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Becky Lynch
  • WWE News Roundup - Becky Lynch called out over controversial promo, Batista dating rumors, and huge Wyatt Sicks update

WWE News Roundup - Becky Lynch called out over controversial promo, Batista dating rumors, and huge Wyatt Sicks update

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 27, 2025 13:51 GMT
Becky Lynch (left), The Wyatt Sicks (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Becky Lynch (left) and The Wyatt Sicks (right). [Images via WWE.com]

It's time for the WWE News Roundup, and today, we're looking into some interesting stories related to the global juggernaut. Becky Lynch has been called out by a Hall of Famer's daughter over her controversial promo on RAW. Meanwhile, Dave Batista was recently seen with one of his former co-stars.

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks faction has been making big moves on SmackDown, but its leader hasn't ruled out the idea of adding a new member to the group. Faction leader Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) recently dropped a huge teaser. Without any further ado, let's get into the top news of the day:

#3. The Wyatt Sicks recently teased adding a WWE Superstar to the group

The Wyatt Sicks stable, or rather specifically Uncle Howdy, hasn't ruled out the idea of adding a new member to the faction. The group already has five members, including Nikki Cross, who is the only female member of the faction.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Speaking in an interview with The Takedown on SI, Howdy (Bo Dallas) suggested that The Wyatt Sicks was complete, as every member was handpicked by his late brother, Bray Wyatt.

"Right now, we're working on stuff; we have our plans and our goals, and we have a direction we're already heading in. Everybody in The Wyatt Sicks, if wasn't [sic] directly handpicked by Windham, was kind of looked at by Windham," he said.
Ad

However, Dallas is open to aligning with Alexa Bliss, as he added:

"I'm not discounting anything in the future, and anything can happen, but right now, we feel solid where we are at right now, and we've got a lot of stuff to do. Everything's already in motion, and I would just say everybody pay attention for the future because it's about to get crazy."
Ad

#2. Batista spotted with one of his former co-stars

Batista was recently spotted with his Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 co-star Maria Bakalova. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion had a wholesome reaction to their photo posted on social media by the actress.

While it hasn't been confirmed if the two are dating, a lot of X users have suggested that Bakalova is indeed Batista's girlfriend. However, nothing can be confirmed as of this moment.

Ad
Ad

#1. Kelly Osbourne calls out Becky Lynch over her controversial promo on WWE RAW

This week's Monday Night RAW took place in Birmingham, UK, which also happens to be the home of the late great Ozzy Osbourne. During her confrontation with Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch claimed that Osbourne was the only good "thing" to come out of Birmingham. The Man further claimed that even she would've died if she were to live there.

Ad

Lynch's comments didn't sit well with Ozzy's daughter, Kelly Osbourne. On her Instagram story, Kelly called out Lynch and lashed out at the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion and the global juggernaut.

"Shame on the @wwe for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home," she wrote.

Ozzy sadly passed away on July 22, 2025. He was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications