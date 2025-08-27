WWE News Roundup - Becky Lynch called out over controversial promo, Batista dating rumors, and huge Wyatt Sicks update

It's time for the WWE News Roundup, and today, we're looking into some interesting stories related to the global juggernaut. Becky Lynch has been called out by a Hall of Famer's daughter over her controversial promo on RAW. Meanwhile, Dave Batista was recently seen with one of his former co-stars.The Wyatt Sicks faction has been making big moves on SmackDown, but its leader hasn't ruled out the idea of adding a new member to the group. Faction leader Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) recently dropped a huge teaser. Without any further ado, let's get into the top news of the day:#3. The Wyatt Sicks recently teased adding a WWE Superstar to the groupThe Wyatt Sicks stable, or rather specifically Uncle Howdy, hasn't ruled out the idea of adding a new member to the faction. The group already has five members, including Nikki Cross, who is the only female member of the faction.Speaking in an interview with The Takedown on SI, Howdy (Bo Dallas) suggested that The Wyatt Sicks was complete, as every member was handpicked by his late brother, Bray Wyatt.&quot;Right now, we're working on stuff; we have our plans and our goals, and we have a direction we're already heading in. Everybody in The Wyatt Sicks, if wasn't [sic] directly handpicked by Windham, was kind of looked at by Windham,&quot; he said.However, Dallas is open to aligning with Alexa Bliss, as he added:&quot;I'm not discounting anything in the future, and anything can happen, but right now, we feel solid where we are at right now, and we've got a lot of stuff to do. Everything's already in motion, and I would just say everybody pay attention for the future because it's about to get crazy.&quot;#2. Batista spotted with one of his former co-starsBatista was recently spotted with his Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 co-star Maria Bakalova. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion had a wholesome reaction to their photo posted on social media by the actress.While it hasn't been confirmed if the two are dating, a lot of X users have suggested that Bakalova is indeed Batista's girlfriend. However, nothing can be confirmed as of this moment.#1. Kelly Osbourne calls out Becky Lynch over her controversial promo on WWE RAWThis week's Monday Night RAW took place in Birmingham, UK, which also happens to be the home of the late great Ozzy Osbourne. During her confrontation with Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch claimed that Osbourne was the only good &quot;thing&quot; to come out of Birmingham. The Man further claimed that even she would've died if she were to live there.Lynch's comments didn't sit well with Ozzy's daughter, Kelly Osbourne. On her Instagram story, Kelly called out Lynch and lashed out at the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion and the global juggernaut.&quot;Shame on the @wwe for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home,&quot; she wrote.Ozzy sadly passed away on July 22, 2025. He was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.