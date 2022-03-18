WWE News Roundup: Big return advertised for Money in the Bank 2022, real reason why Finn Balor missed Royal Rumble, former champion takes a dig at fans

We are back with another exciting edition of the WWE News Roundup. Today's compilation includes an insight into the company's potential plans for a major premium live event after WrestleMania and the backstage reason behind a recent shocking decision.

Additionally, we saw a top heel make a few interesting comments in and out of his on-screen character.

Here, we look at the biggest stories that have dominated WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#4 WWE advertises Bobby Lashley for Money in the Bank 2022

The latest advert has hinted at Bobby Lashley's potential return at Money in the Bank 2022. The former WWE Champion is currently ruled out of action after sustaining a shoulder injury.

He last appeared at the Elimination Chamber premium live event but did not compete in the main event that eventually saw Brock Lesnar crowned as the new champion.

Apart from Lashley, WWE has also advertised top superstars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey for the event.

Interestingly, the poster features The Beast Incarnate, who is scheduled to face Reigns in the title unification match at WrestleMania 38.

#3 Finn Balor reveals why he missed Royal Rumble 2022

"I didn't want to take any time off. I wasn't injured..."



So why did A BT Sport exclusive..."I didn't want to take any time off. I wasn't injured..."So why did @FinnBalor miss January and the Royal Rumble? A BT Sport exclusive..."I didn't want to take any time off. I wasn't injured..."So why did @FinnBalor miss January and the Royal Rumble? 👀 https://t.co/P72OJvB8Oi

WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor missed Royal Rumble earlier this year, which drew a lot of criticism from fans. He recently confirmed that he didn't miss the event due to injury or because he was forced to take time off.

Instead, he had to return to Ireland to renew his work visa. He shared the details during his exclusive interview with BT Sport.

"I haven't spoken about this, but I didn't want to take any time off," Finn Balor said. "I didn't want to miss any shows. I didn't need any time off. I wasn't injured. I didn't need a rest. Legally, my visa needed to be renewed. I needed to go home to Ireland and go to the US Embassy and get my visa. And that's why I wasn't at the Royal Rumble, and that's why I wasn't there for a month. And everyone's asking questions, Finn's not here, Finn's not there."

Balor recently won the United States Championship after defeating Damian Priest. After losing his gold, the latter turned heel and has spent the last couple of weeks attacking The Prince.

Next month, the two superstars are expected to face each other in a title match at WrestleMania 38.

#2 Chad Gable takes a dig at WWE fans

Chad Gable has been nothing short of brilliant since being pushed into the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship picture. The Alpha Academy member has also not shied away from flexing his master's degree and often brings up his 4.0 GPA to assert his intelligence.

However, the statement almost always fetches resounding boos from the WWE Universe, and Gable hates to see fans boo education. He detailed his thoughts during his latest appearance on The Bump and said:

"Isn't that disgusting? I mean it is really gross. I have got kids at home. They watch the show. They see people booing education. Anywhere out there booing education, what is wrong with you? Do you not go to school? Do you not like to learn things? Otis likes to learn. That was the first thing he did. When he came onboard, he committed to learning okay? He is the tree trunk, he has got a brain to match his size and width and he has become the intelligent version of Otis that you are all seeing now. Look at that face." (31:00 onwards)

Chad Gable and Otis enjoyed a good run with the RAW Tag Team Championships before losing their gold to RK-Bro. Earlier this week, they interrupted a match between Riddle and Montez Ford by attacking both superstars.

The Street Profits want to challenge Randy Orton and Riddle for their tag team championships at WrestleMania 38. However, we could see Gable and Otis force their way into this title match at The Show of Shows.

#1 Chad Gable breaks character to praise Big E

Former WWE Champion Big E

While Gable has been excellent as a heel, even he couldn't help break character while talking about Big E. The latter sustained a serious injury to his neck after a botched move from Ridge Holland on WWE SmackDown.

Gable talked about E during his appearance on The Bump and said that the New Day member is extremely positive while battling a serious injury.

"I'm not surprised that his attitude is still so positive because it's almost what you expect from him, that's how he is. As much as an incredible athlete and a performer and wrestler that he is, the impact he has had, especially on me as an individual and as a human being, is unbelievable," said Gable. "Some guys are able to just exude professionalism and good characteristics as human beings just by watching them conduct and carry themselves and he is the epitome of that. I have nothing but respect for that man." [18:16 to 18:49]

Gable also spoke about Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens during the interview. The former champion bashed Rollins and KO for complaining about WrestleMania spots and insisted that The Alpha Academy deserves more opportunities than the two "best friends" on RAW.

