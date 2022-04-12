WWE News Roundup: Tease for Roman Reigns facing returning superstar, Has 9-time champion angered management? Undertaker wants top name to return

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest news and stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will talk about some interesting stories revolving around big names like The Undertaker, Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt.

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 and became the Unified WWE Universal Champion. However, there is no clarity yet as to who his next big opponent will be. However, it seems like the company has teased a big match between Roman Reigns and The Rock during a recent episode of WWE Evil:

3) WWE teased a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock

There has been a lot of speculation regarding a first-time match between The Rock and his cousin Roman Reigns. On a recent episode of WWE Evil focusing on The Tribal Chief, the promotion heavily teased a clash between the two iconic superstars in the near future.

During the episode, Roman Reigns stated that he wants to face The Rock. Broadcast journalist Evan T. Mack then said that no one would deny the fact that Reigns is the greatest villain ever if he beats The Great One.

2) Veteran believes Sasha Banks has angered the management

Speaking on SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned Sasha Banks' current booking. He said that The Boss should be treated like a major singles superstar instead of being part of a makeshift tag-team with Naomi.

The former writer thinks that Banks might have angered someone in order to receive such treatment:

''Once you put them in a tag team, it diminishes their status. That's why I go back to - Did Sasha piss somebody off? She should not be in a tag team. She is a legitimate star and main-eventer. She should be booked that way."

Banks and Naomi won the Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 38 by beating three other teams. However, the 9-time champion lost to Liv Morgan on SmackDown in a major upset.

1) The Undertaker wants Bray Wyatt to return

The Undertaker spoke about Bray Wyatt during WrestleMania Axxess. The former WWE Champion was all praise for Wyatt and said that he still has a lot to offer the industry. The Deadman further stated that he would like to see The Eater of Worlds return to the company eventually.

"Bray Wyatt, I... I really... I hope things get worked out with him somewhere because he is a phenomenal talent. And, I think he has a lot to offer to this industry. So hopefully, at some point, he comes home."

Bray Wyatt was released by the company in 2021 due to budget cuts. The former Universal Champion is yet to make an appearance for any other wrestling promotion and is focusing on his career in Hollywood.

