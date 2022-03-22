WWE News Roundup: Details on 10-time world champion wanting to leave, Reason for backstage heat on Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton to create unique WrestleMania record

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try to bring the biggest news and updates from sports entertainment. Today's edition will look at some big stories related to top names like The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton.

Brock Lesnar has become one of the biggest names in WWE today. The Beast Incarnate was pushed as soon as he joined in 2002. However, he chose to leave the company after two years, causing major backlash. This article will take a look at why there was a lot of heat on Brock Lesnar, among other interesting topics.

#3 Reason for backstage heat on Brock Lesnar in WWE

Speaking on the True Geordie podcast, The Undertaker looked back at the backstage heat Brock Lesnar garnered when the latter quit the company during his first tenure. The Undertaker explained that superstars were unhappy that he just left despite being pushed.

''In a business sense, that’s tough to put those resources behind somebody and then [see] them leave. It’s all come back around and it’s worked out great for Brock and it’s worked out great for Vince [McMahon]... There was obviously a lot of heat on Brock leaving after all those guys doing the favor [superstars agreeing to lose to him],” said The Undertaker.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 and has been with the company ever since. The Beast Incarnate works a part-time schedule but is arguably the biggest name on the active roster.

#2 Randy Orton to create a unique record at WrestleMania

Randy Orton is a multi-time champion in WWE.

Randy Orton has been with the company since 2002 and has main-evented numerous WrestleManias. The RAW Tag Team Champion will have another feather added to his cap at WrestleMania 38.

The Viper will become the only superstar in history to enter a WrestleMania as a Tag Team Champion, a WWE Champion, a World Heavyweight Champion, a United States Champion, and an Intercontinental Champion. Randy Orton and Riddle are set to defend their RAW Tag Team titles against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy at WrestleMania 38.

#1 Details on The Beast Incarnate wanting to leave

The Undertaker also spoke about the advice he gave Brock Lesnar when he told him that he wanted to quit WWE in 2004. The Phenom told Lesnar that he needs to do whatever he thinks is best for him. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer warned Lesnar that people were going to be unhappy with his decision to leave.

'''Everyone’s gonna be p****d that you’re gonna leave and they’ve put all this money and this push behind you. But if you don’t go do this, you’re gonna look back one day with the what ifs.’ I don’t know how much influence it had,'' said Undertaker

It was Lesnar who eventually broke The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak. They had a long rivalry, but it's good to see a positive relationship between them outside the ring.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Will RK-Bro win at WrestleMania? Yes No 19 votes so far