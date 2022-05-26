WWE News Roundup: Details on backstage fight between former tag team champions, Veteran says Vince McMahon has fallen in love with top female star, Legend to return?

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting news stories revolving around top names like The Rock, Vince McMahon and Bob Holly.

There has been a lot of speculation about The Rock finally returning to WWE to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next year. While there is no confirmation to these reports, the belief is that Reigns vs. Rock is the match WWE wants to have. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes The Brahma Bull will return and win the Royal Rumble:

3) Will The Rock win next year's Royal Rumble match?

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, former tag team champion Bully Ray said that The Rock will return at Royal Rumble next year and win the match. The Brahma Bull has been away from WWE for over 7 years but has expressed in returning for at least one more match.

Speaking about how the possible match between Roman Reigns and his cousin The Rock needs to be built, he said that Dwayne Johnson should win the Rumble match again and go on to main event WrestleMania:

"Rock comes back, wins the Rumble, gets his shot at 'Mania," said Bully Ray/ "It's pretty simple. Keep it simple, stupid. Slow and steady wins the race. Win the Rumble, build, build, build to 'Mania. Yeah, I don't see any other way."

2) Details on the backstage fight between Rene Dupree and Bob Holly in WWE

Former Superstar Paul London spoke about the time Bob Holly beat up Rene Dupree after their match. Former Tag Team Champion Hardcore Holly allegedly attacked Dupree backstage even after their match got over at a WWE live event.

Rene Dupree, who is himself a former tag team champion, had to be hospitalised after the incident. London revealed how Rob Van Dam stepped in and had to stop the fight. The two men were former travel partners but things turned sour between them leading to the backstage brawl.

''And then it’s like, ‘Wham…’ Cheap shot through the curtain from behind, kept on you. In like less than a minute Van Dam hopped on, pulled Bob off, like, ‘That’s enough, get the f*** off of him. That’s enough.’”

1) Vince Russo on Vince McMahon's admiration for Bianca Belair

Former Writer Vince Russo spoke about Vince McMahon pushing Bianca Belair on SportsKeeda's Writing With Russo. He said that he is a fan of Belair himself but sees a lot of Vince McMahon in her presentation.

He said that McMahon has a tendency to fall in love with people and The RAW Women's Champion seems to be one of them:

“Vince tends to fall in love with people,” Russo said. “And I swear to God, Bianca Belair, it feels to me like she’s one of those people that Vince has fallen in love with, because you can see it on her entrances. Vince is telling her to smile like a Cheshire Cat and do the [hair whip],'' said Russo

Bianca Belair has been the focal point of RAW's women's division. The EST of WWE won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 and RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

