Veteran says Vince McMahon has "fallen in love" with two WWE Superstars (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon is a huge admirer of Bianca Belair and Theory’s work in WWE.

Belair recently defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 to win the RAW Women’s Championship. Meanwhile, McMahon’s on-screen protégé Theory captured the United States Championship from Finn Balor on RAW last month. He also appeared alongside the WWE Chairman in several segments in the build-up to WrestleMania.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about McMahon’s decision to push Belair to be one of the company’s top stars.

“Vince tends to fall in love with people,” Russo said. “And I swear to God, Bianca Belair, it feels to me like she’s one of those people that Vince has fallen in love with, because you can see it on her entrances. Vince is telling her to smile like a Cheshire Cat and do the [hair whip]. She’s so bouncy on her entrances. I do too [like Bianca’s work], nothing against her, but I can see so much of Vince in it.” [15:52-16:22]

Finn Balor’s possible reaction to Vince McMahon pushing Theory

In November 2021, Theory began appearing in teacher-student segments with Vince McMahon on RAW. The 24-year-old even received an on-screen congratulations from his boss after he defeated Finn Balor for the United States Championship.

Russo recently said Naomi has every right to question why Bianca Belair is now WWE’s top African-American female superstar ahead of her. He also believes Balor should raise questions about Theory’s sudden emergence as one of RAW’s top guys.

“Here’s another perfect example: Austin Theory,” Russo added. “You can tell Vince has fallen in love with this guy. If you’re a Naomi or a Finn Balor, you gotta be saying, ‘Wait a minute, bro, if you’re in love with this guy and he’s gonna leapfrog me, you better at least tell me why.’” [16:23-16:46]

McMahon is not the only person who Theory has impressed in recent months. John Cena tweeted last month that the United States Champion possesses “far more talent” than he ever had. He also challenged the up-and-comer to turn his potential into a long-lasting legacy.

