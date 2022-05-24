WWE veteran thinks two rumors about Naomi and Sasha Banks are false (Exclusive)

Vince Russo doubts whether some of the theories about Naomi and Sasha Banks’ WWE walkout are accurate.

Ariane Andrew, also known as Cameron, speculated last week that her former tag team partner Naomi may have been manipulated by Banks into walking out. Meanwhile, WWE legend Road Dogg suggested that the controversial incident could be scripted and part of an elaborate storyline.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, is not convinced by the rumors. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, he claimed Naomi is too smart to let Banks tell her what to do.

“I’m not buying that Sasha talked her into anything,” Russo said. “She is a grown woman, a grown human being. She’s been there a long time, she knows the players, she knows the system. I don’t think Sasha Banks is going to talk her into anything. That’s why I think it goes much deeper.” [3:25-3:44]

Vince Russo disagrees with Road Dogg’s take on Naomi and Sasha Banks

Speaking on last week’s episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s UnSKripted, Road Dogg said Naomi and Sasha Banks’ walkout may have been orchestrated by WWE.

In Russo’s opinion, WWE is not good enough at storytelling to script the recent developments with Naomi and Banks.

“I saw that… no, no,” Russo continued. “Listen, Chris, we see what they put on TV every week. They’re not capable. What would they possibly do with something like [this situation]? No, bro. I would love to talk to Road Dogg about it, but they don’t know how to do that.” [14:48-15:08]

Road Dogg believes WWE’s higher-ups planned the entire situation to draw more attention to the Women’s Tag Team Championships. By staging the walkout, he thinks fans will take the titles more seriously.

