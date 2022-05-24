×
Create
Notifications

WWE veteran thinks two rumors about Naomi and Sasha Banks are false (Exclusive)

Naomi (left) and Sasha Banks (right)
Naomi (left) and Sasha Banks (right)
Danny Hart
Danny Hart
FEATURED COLUMNIST
visit
Modified May 24, 2022 12:48 AM IST
News

Vince Russo doubts whether some of the theories about Naomi and Sasha Banks’ WWE walkout are accurate.

Ariane Andrew, also known as Cameron, speculated last week that her former tag team partner Naomi may have been manipulated by Banks into walking out. Meanwhile, WWE legend Road Dogg suggested that the controversial incident could be scripted and part of an elaborate storyline.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, is not convinced by the rumors. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, he claimed Naomi is too smart to let Banks tell her what to do.

“I’m not buying that Sasha talked her into anything,” Russo said. “She is a grown woman, a grown human being. She’s been there a long time, she knows the players, she knows the system. I don’t think Sasha Banks is going to talk her into anything. That’s why I think it goes much deeper.” [3:25-3:44]
youtube-cover

Watch the video above to hear Russo’s fascinating insight into what happened when backstage issues occurred during his time in WWE in the 1990s.

Vince Russo disagrees with Road Dogg’s take on Naomi and Sasha Banks

BOSS x GLOW#SmackDown @SashaBanksWWE @NaomiWWE https://t.co/LNnGgbjY0z

Speaking on last week’s episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s UnSKripted, Road Dogg said Naomi and Sasha Banks’ walkout may have been orchestrated by WWE.

In Russo’s opinion, WWE is not good enough at storytelling to script the recent developments with Naomi and Banks.

Also Read Article Continues below
“I saw that… no, no,” Russo continued. “Listen, Chris, we see what they put on TV every week. They’re not capable. What would they possibly do with something like [this situation]? No, bro. I would love to talk to Road Dogg about it, but they don’t know how to do that.” [14:48-15:08]

Road Dogg believes WWE’s higher-ups planned the entire situation to draw more attention to the Women’s Tag Team Championships. By staging the walkout, he thinks fans will take the titles more seriously.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do you think WWE scripted Naomi and Sasha Banks' walkout?

Yes

No

Edited by Colin Tessier
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी