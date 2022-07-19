WWE News Roundup - Details of Brock Lesnar being scared of getting fired after injuring top star, Backstage fight at SmackDown, 55-year-old legend a phone call away from returning

We're back with another stacked lineup of stories in today's WWE News Roundup. A former world champion recently spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda and revealed an exciting story about Brock Lesnar.

One former rival of The Beast Incarnate also features in the roundup as he is apparently waiting on a phone call from WWE officials regarding a return.

A backstage fight between two up-and-coming superstars has also received attention online as one of them is closely associated with The Bloodline.

On that note, let's take a look at each story in detail in the daily news roundup:

#1. Mark Henry reveals an incident that made Brock Lesnar afraid of getting fired from WWE

Brock Lesnar is an indispensable asset for WWE these days, and the prospect of him getting released seems almost unfathomable. But that wasn't always the case, as Lesnar was like any other talent during his early days in the company.

The former Universal Champion always had a reputation for being a tough individual due to his amateur wrestling background, and he often got challenged to shoot fights behind the scenes. Mark Henry once had a similar showdown with Lesnar, and the outcome didn't favor either man.

Henry recalled engaging in a grappling contest with Brock Lesnar during their days in Ohio Valley Wrestling, and how he accidentally hyped-extended his knee, which forced him out of action for several weeks.

After the incident Lesnar was concerned about his WWE status as he felt that the officials could boot him out for injuring Henry.

Here's what the AEW personality told Bill Apter during an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview:

"He shot from about six feet away and went to my ankle. And he put both hands behind my ankle, and his shoulder in my knee, and hyperextended my knee. And I was out for like, six to seven weeks. And I was just on the ground like,' Oh my God', and he was like, 'You're hurt,' and I was like, 'damn, I can't move, and he was like, he's like, 'they're gonna fire me.' I said, 'no, they not gonna fire you, they gonna fire me.' But we got a laugh about it [sic] later on, but during that time, he's like a very, very dangerous guy." [3:30 - 4:11]

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to take on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in what is expected to be the final match of their long rivalry. In case you missed it, Mark Henry shared another epic story featuring Lesnar, and you can read more on that right here.

#2. Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner's backstage altercation on SmackDown

In a bizarre turn of events, Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner were involved in a fight during the recent SmackDown tapings. This week's episode of the blue brand happened at the Amway Center in Orlando, which is close to the WWE Performance Center.

The NXT stars were present backstage for SmackDown, and an image of their scuffle was released on the developmental brand's official Twitter handle. Wagner and Solo Sikoa faced each other in a singles match on the last NXT 2.0 episode, and the bout ended in a double count-out.

It was noted that the complete footage of the fight would be aired on the upcoming edition of NXT, and many fans are excited about the futures of the superstars, especially Solo Sikoa.

The Usos' real-life brother has been rumored to be a possible addition to The Bloodline, and people are hoping for the faction to support the young Samoan star during his program with Von Wagner.

While it's still too early to draw conclusions, the events from SmackDown could also hint toward the imminent main roster call-ups of Sikoa and Wagner. However, we'll have to wait and see whether that happens, as their rivalry has become much more intriguing following the SmackDown brawl.

#3. Goldberg confirms he is still under contract with WWE

Wrestling fans might not have seen the last of Goldberg in a WWE ring, as the Hall of Famer recently revealed that he is still contracted to the promotion.

The 55-year-old legend recently spoke to the NYPost and noted that he was merely waiting on a phone call for a return. Goldberg's match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022 was supposedly the last match on his WWE deal.

The former WCW Champion has since worked on his body and rehabbed from multiple injuries that he's sustained over the years. As things stand, Goldberg still has a WWE contract and could be back in action whenever the promotion wants him on board.

"I'm still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days," the legend said. "But I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you're dead, so who knows. Hey, I may never get the call; you never know. But you bet your ass I'll be ready."

Goldberg has been a dependable draw for WWE since his surprising comeback in 2016. If his latest comments are to be believed, he might still have a few matches left in the tank.

How do you feel about Goldberg potentially returning to the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

