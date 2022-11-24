WWE News Roundup: Details on top name's 'temper issues' if things don't go his way, 3-time World Champion's wife disrespected backstage, Big return for Roman Reigns match?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest and most interesting stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we look at news stories revolving around top names like Roman Reigns, Mick Foley, and CM Punk.

CM Punk has been mired in controversy ever since he got into a backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW's All Out. However, it wasn't the first time the former WWE Champion was involved in backstage altercations. A released superstar gave details about his backstage behavior while in WWE.

3. John Morrison comments on CM Punk's temper issues in WWE

Former IC Champion John Morrison spoke to BOOTLEG UNIVERSE about his time working with CM Punk in WWE. While Morrison praised Punk's talent, he also revealed that Punk always had anger issues whenever things did not go his way. He also said that the former AEW Champion revolutionized the industry.

''He’s always had a temper when things don’t go his way. In his defense, what he wants is to make it, you know? … I don’t know exactly the extent of his injuries, but I think he tore … his upper tricep or something on the dive, … which is very frustrating. So he’s frustrated because he’s got this big opportunity to carry the company, and he’s got this huge paycheck, and he tears his tricep and his foot,'' said Morrison.

Morrison also claimed that he had wrestled Punk over 100 times in his career. He said that while they butted heads initially, their chemistry was really good after the first 20 matches. Morrison was released by WWE due to budget cuts last year.

2. How Mick Foley's wife was disrespected backstage

Hall of Famer Mick Foley recounted how his wife and kids were treated poorly backstage in 1996. They were not allowed to come backstage and were forced to wait in a toilet by the agent handling them. Foley stated on his podcast that he still doesn't understand why he didn't make a bigger issue of the situation.

''The agent — and I don’t need to name the agent — may have been overplaying his hand by not allowing my family backstage. And ushered them into a bathroom with what appeared to be an open sewage line. And why I didn’t stand up right then and say 'this doesn’t fly,' I don’t know,'' said Foley.

Mick Foley also spoke about the no-wife edict that was issued by WWE, which did not allow wrestlers to bring their wives backstage. He recounted how his wife Colette had to spend time alone because of it. Foley also said that, in retrospect, he thinks it was a wrong trend.

1. Chavo Guerrero willing to return for Roman Reigns vs The Rock

Former ECW Champion Chavo Guerrero told WrestlingInc that he would be willing to return to the company if he got a chance. He said that he would be interested in playing a part in the rumored match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

"What was really cool is us teasing that in Season Two. The internet went crazy. That was really cool. I would love to see that. And I would love to see 'Young Rock' people involved, and me too. That'd be awesome," said Chavo.

Chavo Guerrero is the nephew of Eddie Guerrero and played a major role in the tag team division of the Ruthless Aggression era along with his uncle Eddie. He also held the ECW Championship in the company. It has been 11 years since the member of the Guerrero family stepped into a WWE ring.

