WWE News Roundup: Details on Triple H being 'anti' top name in backstage meetings, RAW star could get released per fans, Cody Rhodes vs Nick Aldis?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names, including former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam, Triple H, and Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes is all set to take on Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam this weekend on August 5th. This will be the third bout between the two men and is expected to end their rivalry, which started after WrestleMania 39. There is speculation that Rhodes might feud with a top free agent when he comes to WWE. Let us take a closer look at the story:

3) Cody Rhodes to feud with Nick Aldis if he joins WWE?

There is a buzz in the wrestling world about Nick Aldis, a highly sought-after free agent who just finished up his time with IMPACT Wrestling. Reports suggest that the 36-year-old wrestler is considering signing with either WWE or AEW.

It is also said that Triple H is interested in having him on board. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated that if Aldis joins WWE, then he could feud with Cody Rhodes down the road:

"I'd let Brock and Cody... let that play out and see where they're gonna go with that and then save Nick Aldis for after SummerSlam... I'd set him up for next year's WrestleMania. That's what I'd do," said Teddy Long

Nick Aldis is a former TNA and NWA World Champion. He is considered one of the best free agents of pro wrestling currently, and having him join the company would be a big boost for both parties involved.

2) Details on Triple H's backstage issues with Rob Van Dam

Former World Champion Rob Van Dam spoke about his equation with Triple H early on during his career in WWE on his podcast 'One of a Kind.' The former ECW Champion stated that he was told that The Game was 'Anti-RVD' during meetings which was something that he did not like. He also revealed that Triple H would make fun of him, assuming that Van Dam didn't understand.

''I felt that he was — I don't want to say pretentious — but I felt like he would treat me in a way that was tongue-in-cheek, disrespectful where he thought it was going over my head, but it wasn't.'' said Van Dam

RVD became a WWE Champion in the company despite his issues with Triple H. The Hall of Famer recently made his AEW debut and will be facing Jack Perry at All In.

1) Fans believe Triple H could fire Matt Riddle

On the latest episode of RAW, Matt Riddle, unfortunately, suffered a loss against Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium. According to insider Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the company may not be giving Matt Riddle as much success due to his personal life and the issues in it. Furthermore, Fans believe that the former US Champion is to blame for his downfall and could be released soon.

Sammy Grant @SammyGr43595219 @Bub3m16 Very unfortunate, he’s a great talent , but he made some bad choices, that chic he’s dating has veered him off course.

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @Bub3m16 If this is true, it is understandable. Don’t want to push someone then all the sudden another problem comes up. 2 words for you that WWE learned their lesson from a guy by the name of Jeff hardy.

Jonathan D Rodriguez @thejrod_87 @Bub3m16 He’ll be release in the next wave next year after mania. Just collect them checks riddle.

Toji Senpai @tojisanlover @Bub3m16 Triple H will fire him in a month for sure. His life is so messed up rn that you can't root for him anymore

Riddle was in the midst of a major push as part of the tag team RK-Bro along with Randy Orton till last year. However, he has not had much success as a singles star in 2023, and by the looks of it, his push has been nixed, or at least stalled for now.

