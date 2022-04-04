WWE News Roundup: Multi-time world champion hangs up his boots, Massive botch, New faction formed

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at the top news stories over the last 24 hours.

WrestleMania 38 became one of the best WrestleManias in recent memory as fans witnessed some amazing returns, matches, and segments. It's safe to say everyone was, to quote Vince McMahon, sports entertained. Night 2 of The Show of Shows saw a multi-time champion officially hang up his boots, the beginning of a massive new faction, and a rather embarrassing botch from the WWE Chairman himself.

Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 saw the grand return of Cody Rhodes to WWE, and John Cena finally reacted to him coming back. Additionally, Seth Rollins claimed he hopes he gets to share the ring again with a top AEW star.

Without further ado, let's dive deep into today's news roundup. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#5. Triple H officially hangs up his boots at WrestleMania 38

Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 started with a massive surprise as 14-time world champion Triple H came out to the ring with thunderous applause from fans. The Game left his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring, officially signaling the end of his in-ring career. It was an emotional moment for the star and fans.

A few days ago, Triple H revealed he'd no longer wrestle following severe heart issues last year. Tributes have since been flowing for Triple H, one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever.

#4. Vince McMahon's massive WrestleMania 38 botch

Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 saw a massive in-ring return in the form of Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, surprises weren't over as Night 2 saw WWE Chairman Vince McMahon step inside the ring for a match against Pat McAfee. Mr. McMahon looked in great shape for a man of his age and pinned McAfee to win the match after some assistance from Austin Theory.

It wasn't all, though, as the iconic sound of glass breaking hit the stadium. Stone Cold Steve Austin made his way out to the ring. He proceeded to deliver a stunner to Theory, who sold it amazingly. The Texas Rattlesnake then hit the stunner on McMahon, but the WWE Chairman fell, leading to a somewhat awkward stunner in the end.

Thankfully this wasn't the last stunner of the night as Austin called Pat McAfee to share a beer with him in the ring and stunned him. It was an amazing segment, and fans in attendance made it even more memorable with their loud cheers and reactions.

#3. John Cena reacts to Cody Rhodes' WWE return

Cody Rhodes' return was one of the highlights of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. Fans couldn't believe the former AEW star signed with WWE. The American Nightmare was Seth Rollins' "mystery opponent." The two had a great match that Cody won.

Following his return, Cody took to Twitter to share a message: "Wrestling is a love story." John Cena reacted to Cody's WWE return with a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram. Cody Rhodes and John Cena have faced each other several times in WWE, and it'd be interesting to see if they cross paths again.

#2. Edge and Damian Priest form an alliance

One of the most anticipated matches on this year's WrestleMania card was the dream match between Edge and AJ Styles. The two veterans had an amazing match, but the ending left fans surprised.

Former US Champion Damian Priest appeared at the ringside during the match's closing moments. This distracted Styles, who was about to deliver the Phenomenal Forearm. Taking advantage, Edge speared Styles to pick up the victory. Priest made his way into the ring following the match as he and Edge raised their hands, signaling the beginning of their alliance.

#1. Seth Rollins hopes he gets to share the ring with Jon Moxley again

Seth Rollins was part of the WrestleMania panel, where he answered questions from fans. One question was about Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose in WWE. Rollins said he hopes to share the ring with him again:

"Well, to quote a famous Deadman, 'Never say never, baby.' Who knows? Mox is doing his thing – Blackpool Combat Club or whatever, running wild over there and doing his deal. He's a wild animal, man. You never know what's gonna happen. He could show up right here. He might be behind the curtain right now, I've no idea. So, if I get Paradigm Shifted on this stage, don't be alarmed. But, I hope that we haven't seen the last of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in the same ring together."

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose started their WWE main roster careers together as part of the iconic faction The Shield, also involving Roman Reigns. Moxley left WWE in 2019 and went on to sign with AEW. On the other hand, Seth Rollins is still with WWE and is one of the biggest stars on the current roster.

