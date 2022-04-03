John Cena reacts to Cody Rhodes' WWE return

Former WWE Champion John Cena reacted to Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania last night in an Instagram post.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE last night at WrestleMania 38 after a six-year stint away from the company. He appeared as the mystery opponent for Seth Rollins amidst huge cheers from the fans in attendance and went on to defeat the latter with a Cross Rhodes.

Cody has faced John Cena several times during his initial run with WWE. He even entered Cena's United States Championship Open Challenge in 2015 under his previous gimmick Stardust. It would be interesting to see whether the two cross paths again now that Cody is back in WWE.

The 16-time world champion took to his Instagram to share a screenshot of Cody's tweet after his WWE return, where the American Nightmare poetically said:

"Wrestling is a love story."

You can check out the post below:

Cody Rhodes on why he returned to WWE

During an interview with Variety, Cody Rhodes opened up on leaving AEW and why he chose to return to WWE. He claimed that he always dreamt of getting to the top in WWE, and it was a really heavy feeling for him to be able to revisit his dream again.

"Everyone who knows has asked me how I’m feeling [about returning to WWE], if I’m really excited. The answer I kind of keep giving everybody is it’s just a really heavy feeling. When I first got into wrestling, I was solely in the WWE system, and I had that dream of getting to the top. Then dreams are like rivers, as the Garth Brooks song says, and it veered and it changed. Then we were able to do what we were able to do with AEW and that’s something that I’m very proud of, but to be able to revisit the thing that I set out to do in the first place when I didn’t think I would get that chance is just heavy," said Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes severed his ties with AEW in February of this year after failed contract negotiations. His return to WWE has been anticipated since then, with reports claiming he signed with the company a while ago.

What do you think is next in store for the American Nightmare?

