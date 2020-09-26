It's been a big week for WWE with both the go-home shows of RAW and SmackDown ahead of Clash of Champions tomorrow night. We learned the identities of the members of RETRIBUTION this week as well as a whole lot more about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' relationship with Paul Heyman.

Check out the biggest pieces of news from the WWE Universe this week:

#6 Edge’s role in WWE’s plans for Forgotten Sons

Edge has spoken to members of RETRIBUTION

We have not seen the Forgotten Sons on WWE television since the Elimination Chamber in March. The faction was taken off WWE television following a controversial Tweet from Jaxson Ryker, praising President Donald Trump during the protests for George Floyd. Ryker’s Tweet drew widespread criticism from a number of former wrestlers including WWE legend Batista as well as fans.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE have recently had meetings regarding the Forgotten Sons and creative has been told to find something for them. The report also says that WWE legend Edge has spoken to members of the Forgotten Sons and has given them advice. We don’t yet know if Jaxson Ryker will be a part of the faction moving forward.

#5 WWE may have chosen the chosen the next Brock Lesnar

Advertisement

With Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract expiring earlier this year, it looks like WWE may be positioning Roman Reigns to be the next Brock Lesnar. Reigns has already been paired with Brock Lesnar’s former advocate Paul Heyman. Here’s what Dave Meltzer said about Roman Reigns being positioned as the next Brock Lesnar on Wrestling Observer Radio:

The two could probably have a great match, since Uso is very talented and really has never had a chance to show it as a single, but the Reigns gimmick seems to be quick wins to establish him in the Lesnar position as the big star of the company, but one who would work more frequently and be more cost-effective.

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam, taking out both The Fiend and Braun Strowman after their title match. Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Payback and will now face Jey Uso at Clash of Champions.