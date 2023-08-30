WWE News Roundup: Fans react to 41-year-old star seemingly ending his career, Roman Reigns has created history, AJ Styles praises 49-year-old

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like the Universal Champion Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and Jaxson Ryker.

The Tribal Chief has become the longest-reigning World Champion in the modern era. However, the Universal Champion is set to make history yet again by reaching a major milestone.

Apart from that, we will also talk about other topics, including AJ Styles praising the 49-year-old backstage figure and the former superstar seemingly retiring from in-ring action.

3. AJ Styles praises Jeremy Borash

Former World Champion AJ Styles has recently opened up about the significant influence of Jeremy Borash, the Senior Director of Content and Development at the company, on his career.

Notably, Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has previously depicted the 49-year-old Borash as a crucial figure closely aligned with Triple H. Here is what Styles said to Metro:

"Now, it was only for like five months until they [WCW] went out of business, but the fact of the matter is I was able to get a job with WCW. Jeremy Borash helped me get there, and I think Jeremy Borash had something to do with me getting a job in TNA," said Styles.

AJ Styles praised Borash, saying he was happy to see how well the 49-year-old Borash was doing his job in the Standford-based company when he was at the Performance Center. The two men are TNA Alumni and had a bond from their days in the promotion.

2. Roman Reigns creates history in WWE

The Tribal Chief has reached another milestone today as he completes three years as the Universal Champion. Reigns won the championship in a triple threat match against Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt on August 30, 2020, at Payback Premium Live Event. He later unified the title with the WWE Championship by beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Holding a world championship for such an extended duration was previously accomplished by Hulk Hogan, the last WWE Superstar to do so. His tenure with the WWE Title lasted from January 23, 1984, to February 5, 1988, encompassing a total of 1,474 days. Reigns stands behind Hogan, Bob Backlund, and Bruno Sammartino as the longest-reigning World Champion of all time.

1. Fans react to Jaxson Ryker seemingly retiring

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker has seemingly ended his career. He left his boots in the ring on August 27 after he competed in a match for the AML Wrestling promotion.

Before joining the company, Ryker was part of TNA under the name Gunner. Here is how the fans reacted to his retirement:

In TNA, Gunner achieved a reasonably prosperous career, holding titles such as the Tag Team Championship and the Television Championship. He then joined the NXT brand in 2017.

During this period, Gunner transformed into Jaxson Ryker and played a pivotal role in establishing The Forgotten Sons stable alongside Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake. The 41-year-old was released by WWE in 2021.

