WWE News Roundup: Female star threatens to leave, Former champion reveals surprising thing concerning Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss responds to threat

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss, among others.

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the top names in the company. The Eradicator is widely popular among fans and often gets the loudest pop in the arenas. In an interesting revelation, a former champion has revealed that Mami is a fan of his.

In other news, Alexa Bliss has had a concerning interaction with a fan who threatened to slap her, while another star hinted at leaving after losing a match on RAW. Let's find it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#1. Alexa Bliss responds after a fan threatens to slap her

Alexa Bliss has been out of action since 2023. She is currently on maternity leave after welcoming her first child in December 2023. However, there is no peace for the star even in her time off as a fan threatened to slap her upon her return.

Little Miss Bliss calmly responded to the person:

"(Thumbs up emoji) Glad to see you back on Twitter," wrote Alexa Bliss.

The former RAW Women's Champion was last seen in action at Royal Rumble 2023, where she lost to Bianca Belair. She looked set to be involved with Uncle Howdy, but plans were abruptly dropped.

#2. Bronson Reed reveals Rhea Ripley was a fan of his

While Rhea Ripley may have most of the wrestling world in the palm of her hand, Bronson Reed has revealed that Mami used to be a big fan of his and even used to watch his matches in the Indies.

Both Rhea and Bronson are from Australia. The duo will be heading to the Land Down Under next month for the Elimination Chamber.

#3. Chelsea Green threatens to leave WWE

Chelsea Green was in action on RAW last night, where she and Piper Niven challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, the duo once again came short against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Afterward, Green sent an interesting message on social media, quoting Jennifer Lawrence's famous words, "If I don't win, I am leaving" during the 2024 Golden Globes.

Green has been a prominent member of the WWE women's division since her return last year. She has played her Karen gimmick to perfection and is quite over with fans.

#4. WWE RAW results

The WWE RAW roster stopped over in Portland, Oregon, for another action-packed show. Here are the complete results of the matches that featured the likes of Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor:

Tommaso Ciampa def. Finn Balor

Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser ended in a double count-out

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

The Miz def. JD McDonagh

Ivar def. Otis

Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight

We also found a new challenger for Seth Rollins. The Visionary will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal next week.