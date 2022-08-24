WWE News Roundup: Former champion not interested in making a return, Legend says former Universal Champion isn't interesting, Instructions regarding Brock Lesnar

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring the biggest news updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some big stories revolving around top names like Bray Wyatt, Brock Lesnar, and Swerve Strickland.

There have been numerous rumors about Bray Wyatt's possible return to WWE. He was released by the company last year due to budget cuts. However, some reports suggested that Vince McMahon wasn't a fan of Wyatt and seemingly butted heads with him backstage. With Triple H in charge of the company's creative, there is a high chance that the former champion might return.

3) Dutch Mantell is not interested in Bray Wyatt's potential return

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Bray Wyatt's possible return to the company on his podcast 'Story Time With Dutch Mantel.'. Cesaro's former manager opined that Wyatt was nothing special and did not feel like a major attraction.

"Bray Wyatt just doesn't interest me as The Fiend or as Bray Wyatt. He did nothing that made me want to boo him, nothing. He just went out there and put his hold on and beat them. So what is to dislike about that? I don't know why that's so hard to understand," said Mantell.

Wyatt is a former WWE and Universal Champion and was released soon after his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36. It was initially believed that Wyatt might stay away from wrestling and focus on his Hollywood career instead. However, that could change soon based on the recent rumors about his comeback.

2) Tommy Dreamer reveals the instructions given to him regarding Brock Lesnar

Former ECW Champion Tommy Dreamer spoke about his match against Brock Lesnar in 2002 on a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast.

He faced The Beast Incarnate in a Singapore Cane match and was decimated by the former champion. Dreamer revealed that he was instructed to never 'pick up' Brock Lesnar after one of their bouts:

''They love the match, and they were like, 'You can't pick him up and do that move.' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' And this was early, like early me coming to WWE. And [they were] like, 'Well, you can't do it," said Dreamer.

The legend also noted that he had gotten furious over these instructions and wanted to know who was giving these directives. He was new to the company at the time and was used to more freedom as a performer in ECW.

1) Swerve Strickland not interested in returning to WWE

Swerve Strickland isn't interested in coming back

Multiple superstars have returned to the company since Triple H took over the reins as the promotion's creative head.

One of the biggest comebacks was that of the stable Hit Row, albeit without former member Swerve Strickland. The group was released last year, and Strickland quickly signed with AEW, where he holds the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Keith Lee.

A Twitter user recently said 'you're next' to Strickland regarding the steady returns in WWE. However, the former NXT North American Champion replied with a 'No,' making it clear that he has no plans to leave AEW and return to WWE to join his former stablemates.

