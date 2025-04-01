WWE News Roundup: Former champion quit the company due to issues with management, Return teased by Bronson Reed, Alexa Bliss sends a cryptic message

We are back with another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we aim to discuss all the top stories of the day from the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut. In today's piece, we will look at topics about Alexa Bliss and Bronson Reed, among others.

A former champion has also opened up about his exit from the company, noting that it was due to creative issues. A lot happened on RAW last night as the Europe tour came to an end. So, let's check it out without any further delay:

#1. WWE RAW Results

WWE's tour of Europe came to an end with Monday Night RAW last night. The show was filled with enthralling segments and matches.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes came face-to-face again and had an intense exchange of words. The American Nightmare laid out Cena with a Cross Rhodes to end the segment. We also saw Gunther brutalize Jimmy Uso after defeating him in a singles match. The Ring General bloodied Big Jim while Jey Uso was forced to watch as he was tied to a rope with a ziplock.

The clash between Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky ended in a Double DQ, while Bron Breakker accidentally delivered a Spear to Penta in their tag match. We also witnessed the return of Tyler Bate, who joined forces with Pete Dunne to take on the New Day

Here are the complete results from the show:

The New Day def. New Catch Republic

Gunther def. Jimmy Uso

The Judgment Day def. Bron Breakker & Penta

IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley ended in double DQ

#2. Alexa Bliss sends a cryptic message

Alexa Bliss has not been seen on WWE programming since Elimination Chamber. As per reports, the former RAW Women's Champion is not injured or dealing with any personal issues, and her absence is due to creative reasons.

Little Miss Bliss added further fuel to the fire as she sent a cryptic message on X. Alexa posted a gif of herself asking, "why?"

Alexa Bliss was out of action for over two years but made her return a couple of months ago at Royal Rumble. However, she has not made many appearances on TV programming since the comeback.

#3. Bronson Reed teases return

Bronson Reed has been on the sidelines for the last few months after he suffered an injury during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. The Australian star recently teased a return to action as he posted an old picture of himself destroying Seth Rollins, captioned "reminder."

Reed was involved in an enthralling feud with Rollins last year and even secured a victory over the Visionary. He looked set to take his career up a notch, but an injury derailed the plans.

#4. Former champion recalls leaving WWE

Former WWE Superstar PJ Black, aka Justin Gabriel, recalled his departure from the company. The three-time champion noted that he asked to be released from his contract as he had issues with the creative team.

"I quit," Black stated. "Like I said, I pitched all these ideas. Hundreds and hundreds of ideas and none of them were even given a second look at. At that time, I was like, 'Man, maybe I'm just not good at this.' I was like, 'I'm good at wrestling, so let me go to the indies and wrestle like wrestling matches,' like ROH [Ring of Honor] or New Japan. Vince even said that to me. He goes, 'Look, I know what you want to do.'"

Black was a part of WWE for nearly eight years, leaving the promotion in 2015. He was one of the members of the notorious Nexus faction and won three titles during his time in the global juggernaut.

