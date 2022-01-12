WWE News Roundup: Former champion released ahead of potential match against Roman Reigns, Surprise return at Royal Rumble? Icon comments on releases - 12th January 2021

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories from the world of Vince McMahon's company. In today's edition, we will take a look at nixed plans for a top superstar ahead of his unexpected release.

This article will also take a look at what iconic superstar John Cena has to say about the recent mass releases that took place in the company. Apart from that, we will take a look at the speculations of major names making their possible returns this year.

With multiple superstars being released by the company this year, the morale has been low in the locker room. Former locker room leader John Cena explained why the company might have adopted this new approach of letting superstars go.

#5 John Cena comments on WWE's mass releases

Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, former world champion John Cena discussed the company's new policy of releasing multiple superstars. He remembered that when he was coming up in WWE, the company always had bi-annual cuts. Though he agreed that it is very unfortunate and sad for those who lose their jobs.

"I was brought up in bi-annual cuts and it happened all the time and I just think WWE went through such a long period of not releasing anybody and now they're kind of getting back into that rhythm again, that it is a very abrupt shift to somebody who's not familiar with that and I do. My heart goes out to everybody who has to get that sad news because that's a tough conversation to have," added Cena.

Cena also noted that by hiring so many new recruits to the Performance Center, the company is operating at 'max capacity'. This resulted in many performers not getting a chance to shine, leading to frustration among talent and the company.

