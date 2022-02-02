WWE News Roundup: Former champion released despite agreeing for paycut, Paul Heyman breaks silence after betraying Brock Lesnar, Top star responds to fans' criticism

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup where we try and bring the biggest news stories from the world of WWE. The company is gearing up towards its next big event, Elimination Chamber. The last premium live event, Royal Rumble, received mixed reviews and faced criticism.

One superstar, in particular, felt the wrath of the fans after the show, which we will take a look at. This article will also see what Paul Heyman had to say after aligning with Roman Reigns and betraying Brock Lesnar at the event.

Apart from that, we will take a look at some interesting stories revolving around other top names. So without any further ado, let us dive in and check out some of the biggest and most newsworthy stories of the day:

#5 Nia Jax was released by WWE despite agreeing to take a paycut

Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax has revealed that she offered to take a pay cut ahead of being released by the company. Speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast, the Unstoppable Force gave details about her conversation with John Laurinaitis when he called to let her go.

“He was just like, ‘Hey, kid, I hate to do this.’ Instantly when he said that I was like, ‘Oh, am I getting released?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I’m so sorry. Due to budget cuts…’ you know the whole spiel. I was just like, ‘Oh, okay, well I’ll take a pay cut if that’s what’s needed,’ just because I knew it was a whole script.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, that’s not it,'' said Nia Jax

Nia Jax had been with WWE for a significant amount of time and her release came as a big surprise. Jax had been off television after requesting time away, it was during this time that the company decided to release her as part of budget cuts.

Edited by Brandon Nell