WWE News Roundup: Released superstar issues statement after being arrested, Former champion ready to return after 16 years, Braun Strowman apologises to veteran

Cain Velasquez is a former UFC Champion who also had a stint with WWE. He faced Brock Lesnar in his only match in the company, which he lost. Velasquez was one of the names let go by the company during budget cuts. Another star who was released because of cuts was Braun Strowman, who recently had a Twitter spat with Buff Bagwell.

3) Cain Velasquez issues a statement after being arrested

Former WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was arrested in March on ten counts. He was denied bail on March 7th. The former UFC Champion is accused of shooting at a man who was allegedly arrested for child abuse acts on Velasquez's younger relatives at a daycare. In a statement issued on Twitter, Velasquez thanked his supporters:

“To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kindled words have given me strength in my darkest times. This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak,'' said Velasquez.

He also encouraged the actual victims of this case to come forward and talked about how bringing justice will help them heal.

2) Braun Strowman apologizes to Buff Bagwell after Twitter spat

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had a feud on Twitter with former WCW Tag Team Champion Buff Bagwell after the latter poked fun at Strowman's Control Your Narrative promotion. Though the WCW veteran's jibe was in good fun, Strowman took it further by bringing up Bagwell's history and arrest.

In response, the legend also posted an old mugshot of Strowman. The Monster Among Men apologized to Bagwell for coming at him too hard, and the two mended fences with each other:

''And I’ll man up right now and admit I came at you to hard. I went for the kill. And shouldn’t have. I understand you didn’t know I was apart of CYN. But imagine you being one of the boys taking shots at a place giving work to other wrestlers,'' said Strowman.

1) Jazz is ready to return to WWE to face Charlotte Flair

Former WWE Women's Champion Jazz recently spoke to Rene Dupree on his podcast. The veteran talked about the possibility of coming out of retirement. Jazz said that she is ready to have a match against Charlotte Flair, provided the former gets knee replacement surgery.

''They asked me if I would come out of retirement for anyone, who would it be? I said if I get a knee replacement, get back in shape, I’ll come out and wrestle Charlotte Flair. She’s a worker, you know, and I love it. She’s a worker, man. She’s the total package, she really is," said Jazz.

Jazz was a significant part of WWE's women's division from 2001 to 2004. She was also involved in WWE's ECW relaunch in 2006. Since leaving WWE, Jazz has competed for other promotions like IMPACT Wrestling but is currently retired.

