WWE News Roundup: Former world champion rejects 2022 Hall of Fame induction because of AEW star; Legend wants Ronda Rousey punished for what she did; Major return plan

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest news stories and updates from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting topics related to top names like Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, Ronda Rousey and more.

As reported earlier, WWE had offered Jeff Hardy a return to the company after releasing him. They had also offered to induct him into the 2022 Hall of Fame. The former world champion has reportedly refused the offer. We will take an in-depth look into why the Charismatic Enigma declined such an honour.

Apart from that, we will also see why a legendary superstar thinks former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey should be punished for her actions. So without any further ado, let's dive in and check out some big news stories:

#5 Reason why Jeff Hardy refused WWE's offer to join the 2022 Hall of Fame

Joining the Hall of Fame is a dream for many superstars. It is thought of as the highest honor that a superstar can achieve in the industry. However, Jeff Hardy did not accept WWE's offer.

Soon after the company let him go, he was contacted again for a return. An added incentive for the return was given to him in the form of a Hall of Fame induction, which Hardy did not accept.

AEW superstar Matt Hardy revealed on Twitch that Jeff did not accept the induction because they did not want to induct his brother:

''Jeff asked ‘so you want to induct me into the Hall of Fame?’ And he said ‘Well, let me ask you, I know you guys have spoken with AEW. Is this going to be the Hardy Boyz? Is this myself and my brother Matt?’ And they go ‘Oh, no no, no, no. We can’t get Matt. He’s under contract at AEW. You know, it would just be you.’ And Jeff said ‘well, that’s a hard no','' said Matt.

Jeff Hardy's brother Matt Hardy added that his brother stood up for him and wanted to get inducted only as part of the Hardy Boyz team.

